You Be the Judge? Was Emmanuel Macron Caught on Camera Doing Cocaine?
French president Emmanuel Macon has been accused of doing cocaine.
The European leader sparked widespread social media rumors after images went viral of Macron en route to Ukraine via train with what critics claimed was a white, substance-filled baggy.
Why Emmanuel Macron Was Accused of Doing Cocaine
Macron’s trip turned into a cocaine-related scandal after images surfaced containing what online trolls insisted was proof the French president used the drug while traveling with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The world leaders were visiting Ukraine to meet with the country’s president, Volodymr Zelensky, to discuss support for the nation’s capital, Kyiv, against Russian aggression. Part of the discussions involved a 30-day ceasefire proposal.
While on the train, however, Macron, Starmer and Merz were pictured laughing and dressed in casual clothing.
At one point, Macron was seen with what social media users claimed was a bag of white powder he was allegedly attempting to hide. The theory was fueled by Merz being seen with what looked like a straw.
Russia Eggs on Cocaine Conspiracy Theories
Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova further fueled theories via the social media app Telegram by revealing how she asked a Western ambassador in 2022 how they could provide weapons "to the unbalanced drug addict Zelensky."
"I received the answer: 'for the EU, this is normal—many heads of Western states use it,'" Zakharova claimed, adding: "The fate of Europe is being decided by temporary workers who are dependent in every sense."
Russian propagandists have often used drug-related accusations against Zelensky in an attempt to prove he's incapable of leading Ukraine.
Cocaine Conspiracy Debunked
The cocaine allegations were debunked by French newspaper Libération, as the outlet reported "this is obviously not the case" while explaining how the Associated Press and AFP published images showcasing how the white object was nothing more than a handkerchief that had been crumpled into a ball.
According to the site, Macron placed the napkin on the table while sitting with Merz before Starmer and cameras had arrived in the cabin, claiming the straw "looked more like a stirrer or a toothpick, which the German chancellor would have crushed."
The article's headline was titled via English translation, "no, Emmanuel Macron did not hide cocaine taken with Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer in the train to Kyiv."
France's Élysée Palace Responds
French officials additionally slammed the theory, declaring it "fake news" and "disinformation" being spread by those wanting to take the country down.
"European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs," a statement from Élysée Palace read on Monday, May 12, via X (formerly named Twitter).
"This fake news is being spread by France's enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation," the message continued.