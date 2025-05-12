You Be the Judge? Was Emmanuel Macron Caught on Camera Doing Cocaine?

The cocaine allegations were debunked by French newspaper Libération, as the outlet reported "this is obviously not the case" while explaining how the Associated Press and AFP published images showcasing how the white object was nothing more than a handkerchief that had been crumpled into a ball.

According to the site, Macron placed the napkin on the table while sitting with Merz before Starmer and cameras had arrived in the cabin, claiming the straw "looked more like a stirrer or a toothpick, which the German chancellor would have crushed."

The article's headline was titled via English translation, "no, Emmanuel Macron did not hide cocaine taken with Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer in the train to Kyiv."