French President Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte's 'Odd Relationship' Dissected by 'The View' Co-Hosts After Scuffle Goes Viral: Watch
The View co-hosts weighed in on the viral video that showed French President Emmanuel Macron seemingly being shoved by his wife, Brigitte Macron, 72, before they stepped out of an airplane.
On the Tuesday, May 27, episode, the ladies played the clip, with Whoopi Goldberg noting the President of France, 47, brushed off the incident by telling the public they were just joking around.
'The View' Stars Believe Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron Have an 'Odd Relationship'
"I bet it's true," Joy Behar shared of believing his excuse.
"They have an odd relationship: she's 24 years older than him. I like a younger guy — especially if they can drive at night — but this is really a big difference," she continued. "Though if it was the reverse and the man was 24 years older, no one would blink."
"They have an odd relationship — he was a student, she was a teacher. I don't think it'd fly in America, or it would get a lot more scrutiny," agreed Alyssa Farah Griffin. "Now, they seem to have had a healthy marriage as far as I can see to date. I'm gonna give them the benefit of the doubt."
Griffin added, "But if the roles were reversed and you saw a man come for a woman's face like that, I would be at the front of the line picketing saying this is inappropriate."
Sara Haines Calls Out the Couple's 'Interesting Dynamic'
Sara Hostin said "the joking narrative is sweet," but she thinks there was an actual issue between the duo, as Brigitte refused to take her husband's hand when he offered it as they exited the plane.
"She doesn't want to look like she can't come down the stairs," Goldberg reasoned of the snub, referring to the first lady's age.
Hostin went into the couple's controversial history, noting that when they first met years ago, Emmanuel was just 15 years old. At the time, his parents separated them by sending him off to school and begging Brigitte to "stop seeing" their boy. Needless to say, that didn't happen, and the two married in 2007.
"There is an interesting power dynamic," Haines noted.
The stars pointed out that the incident occurred after a "16-hour flight from Vietnam," so Brigitte could have just been "cranky" or tired.
"That's why this kind of stuff bothers me, because people make decisions about stuff they don't know anything about," Goldberg said. "Having been on the other side of it, I find it intrusive."