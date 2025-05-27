French President Emmanuel Macron and Wife Brigitte's 'Odd Relationship' Dissected by 'The View' Co-Hosts After Scuffle Goes Viral: Watch

Sara Hostin said "the joking narrative is sweet," but she thinks there was an actual issue between the duo, as Brigitte refused to take her husband's hand when he offered it as they exited the plane.

"She doesn't want to look like she can't come down the stairs," Goldberg reasoned of the snub, referring to the first lady's age.

Hostin went into the couple's controversial history, noting that when they first met years ago, Emmanuel was just 15 years old. At the time, his parents separated them by sending him off to school and begging Brigitte to "stop seeing" their boy. Needless to say, that didn't happen, and the two married in 2007.

"There is an interesting power dynamic," Haines noted.