Emmy Rossum Teases New Thriller About 'Furious' Serial Killer Targeting Jeffrey Epstein-Like Predators: 'Maybe She's Got a Point'

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Emmy Rossum is stepping into one of her darkest roles yet with Furious, a new Hulu thriller centered on a female serial killer targeting wealthy, powerful men resembling Jeffrey Epstein. While discussing the series, the actress said the story ultimately asks why survivors are pushed to the brink, and why "a lot of people out there" are still searching for justice.

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'You Can Throw a Dart'

Source: mega The TV show follows an FBI agent hunting a female serial killer targeting wealthy, powerful men resembling Jeffrey Epstein.

Rossum stars as rookie FBI agent Alice Black, who is hunting a female serial killer played by Lola Petticrew. The killer's victims are wealthy and influential predators who resemble Epstein, with the series tackling themes of sexual violence and systemic abuse. "Unfortunately, you can throw a dart and hit any number of predators, from the smallest to the largest, in the last 10 years that we have been thinking about and excavating," Rossum explained to Variety. Despite the show's dark premise, Rossum insisted Furious isn't really about the men being killed. "I think our show ultimately is more interested in survivors of violence and what violence does to a person," she added. "I think we're more interested in what would make a woman kill."

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'There Are a Lot of People Who Have Trauma'

Source: mega Emmy Rossum said 'Furious' puts survivors of violence at the center of the story, exploring trauma rather than revenge.

Rossum shared that creator Elizabeth Meriwether built the series around the emotional aftermath of violence rather than revenge. "When you look at all of the female serial killers — and there have not been that many that we know of — I think the main through line is that they're all victims of violence," she said. "That's really where Liz started from." The actress continued: "There are a lot of women and a lot of people who have trauma. You, me, people who have survived a lot of things that they're carrying that we don't know about." She added that the series intentionally lives in a moral gray area. "I think it is meaningful to see women survivors are at the center of the story, who are, I think, really fun and delicious to watch, who are making very questionable moves and existing in this area of you don't want to root for [the killer], and yet maybe she's got a point," Rossum explained. "I think there is a lot of rage at the system having let so many people down and not getting the justice that they deserve."

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A Complex FBI Agent

Source: mega Emmy Rossum revealed she worked with a psychologist to prepare for emotionally complex scenes.

Rossum's character is also grappling with her own past: Alice avoids showering because it reminds her of violence inflicted by an abusive ex-boyfriend. "She smells badly," Rossum said. "I think she subconsciously is trying to keep people away from her." Alice also seeks out physical altercations with men she meets on dating apps before having s-- — a storyline Rossum admitted was difficult to understand. "The idea that somebody who's been a victim of violence could be inviting violence into their own home and admitting that it's a turn on is highly complicated, and it's a flammable idea," she explained. "Certainly, with me, I had to work with a psychologist to understand all of the feelings that I was bringing to that, and my fear of that scene." Reflecting on the show's title, which references the three Greek goddesses of vengeance, Rossum said its central message is ultimately about something else. "I think we all know there are a lot of people out there who are looking for justice," she shared.

A Personal Connection

Source: mega One of the scenes in the new show was inspired by Emmy Rossum's real life.