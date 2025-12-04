Entering His Ninth Decade, But Founder and Author Walter Green Is Just Getting Started

"Say It Now" movement founder releases documentary and prepares new book, proving retirement is just the beginning.

At an age when most people are slowing down, Walter Green is busier than ever. The founder of the “Say It Now” movement is releasing a documentary this month and preparing to launch a new book in the new year, all while continuing to spread his message of gratitude to classrooms and communities around the world.

“I've always felt that we wait until people die to honor them and express our profound gratitude to them,” Green says in his new documentary, which chronicles his journey from successful CEO to gratitude advocate. "This has perplexed me for years."

This perplexity sparked a global movement. Since its inception in April 2022, the “Say It Now” movement has inspired nearly 10 million expressions of gratitude and reached over 85,000 classrooms across 85 countries. The movement encourages people to express appreciation to those who've impacted their lives, while they're still alive to hear it.

Back to Where It All Began

The “Say It Now” movement owes its origins to two pivotal experiences in Green's life. The first was a year-long journey throughout the United States to visit 44 people who significantly impacted his life. This has also led to his inspirational book, "This is the Moment!" where Walter laid the groundwork for the importance of expressing our feelings for others.

The second experience occurred when a friend asked him to organize a celebration of life after his passing. Walter wanted to help, but he had a different idea in mind. He convinced his friend to have a living tribute for his next birthday, where his nearest and dearest gathered to celebrate how much he meant in their lives. The event was so enriching for everyone that it affirmed Walter's commitment to make living tributes a regular part of our daily lives.

After a successful 25-year career as Chairman and CEO of Harrison Conference Services, which became the leading executive conference center management company in the United States, Green sold his business and began asking himself deeper questions. "When you look back on your life and career, what do you want to have achieved?" he asks in the documentary. "You need to figure out what you're good at and what you like to do."

“The more specific the expression of gratitude, the more impactful the gift,” Green explains. It's this philosophy that distinguishes “Say It Now” from generic gratitude practices. The movement asks people to identify specific moments, actions, or words that made a difference and then share them with the person who had that impact.

The #SayItNow Impact

The “Say It Now” documentary captures Green in conversation with Craig Kielburger, co-founder of Legacy+, the organization that has partnered with “Say It Now” to support its global reach. Their dialogue reveals not just the mechanics of the movement, but its emotional core.