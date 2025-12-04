Entering His Ninth Decade, But Founder and Author Walter Green Is Just Getting Started
Dec. 4 2025, Published 1:15 a.m. ET
"Say It Now" movement founder releases documentary and prepares new book, proving retirement is just the beginning.
At an age when most people are slowing down, Walter Green is busier than ever. The founder of the “Say It Now” movement is releasing a documentary this month and preparing to launch a new book in the new year, all while continuing to spread his message of gratitude to classrooms and communities around the world.
“I've always felt that we wait until people die to honor them and express our profound gratitude to them,” Green says in his new documentary, which chronicles his journey from successful CEO to gratitude advocate. "This has perplexed me for years."
This perplexity sparked a global movement. Since its inception in April 2022, the “Say It Now” movement has inspired nearly 10 million expressions of gratitude and reached over 85,000 classrooms across 85 countries. The movement encourages people to express appreciation to those who've impacted their lives, while they're still alive to hear it.
Back to Where It All Began
The “Say It Now” movement owes its origins to two pivotal experiences in Green's life. The first was a year-long journey throughout the United States to visit 44 people who significantly impacted his life. This has also led to his inspirational book, "This is the Moment!" where Walter laid the groundwork for the importance of expressing our feelings for others.
The second experience occurred when a friend asked him to organize a celebration of life after his passing. Walter wanted to help, but he had a different idea in mind. He convinced his friend to have a living tribute for his next birthday, where his nearest and dearest gathered to celebrate how much he meant in their lives. The event was so enriching for everyone that it affirmed Walter's commitment to make living tributes a regular part of our daily lives.
After a successful 25-year career as Chairman and CEO of Harrison Conference Services, which became the leading executive conference center management company in the United States, Green sold his business and began asking himself deeper questions. "When you look back on your life and career, what do you want to have achieved?" he asks in the documentary. "You need to figure out what you're good at and what you like to do."
“The more specific the expression of gratitude, the more impactful the gift,” Green explains. It's this philosophy that distinguishes “Say It Now” from generic gratitude practices. The movement asks people to identify specific moments, actions, or words that made a difference and then share them with the person who had that impact.
The #SayItNow Impact
The “Say It Now” documentary captures Green in conversation with Craig Kielburger, co-founder of Legacy+, the organization that has partnered with “Say It Now” to support its global reach. Their dialogue reveals not just the mechanics of the movement, but its emotional core.
Teachers describe being moved to tears by student tributes. Students talk about discovering the power of their own words to heal and connect. Parents and grandparents describe breakthrough moments with their children.
At the same time, the timing of the documentary's release coincides with growing research into the mental health benefits of gratitude practices. However, Green isn't interested in gratitude as a form of self-help. “This isn't about feeling good, though that's a byproduct,” he clarifies. “It's about the other person knowing their life mattered. It's about not waiting until it's too late.”
That urgency infuses everything about the “Say It Now” campaign. The movement has established December 17th as the “National Say It Now Day,” selected out of 30,000 applications to become an officially recognized day. The inaugural celebration in 2024 included events at La Jolla Country Day School in California, featuring speakers, performances, and hundreds of students sharing their gratitude stories.
From Documentary to a Book
Green’s forthcoming book, “The Gratitude Express,” departs from his earlier work, “This Is the Moment!” Instead of serving as a step-by-step guide, the new book employs storytelling and illustrations to communicate the essence of the movement. “I chose storytelling, supported by illustrations, to hopefully inspire you, the reader,” Green explains in the book's acknowledgments.
The story follows Daniel, a young journalist struggling to write a eulogy for his ailing grandfather, who boards a mysterious antique train called the Gratitude Express. Through a series of encounters with people from his past, Daniel discovers the profound impact of small acts of kindness and learns that expressing gratitude while people are alive is far more meaningful than honoring them after they're gone.
“It's never too early to express appreciation, but it can be too late,” Green emphasizes, a line that appears throughout both the documentary and the book. “The only real mistake is not speaking up.”
Walter Green Still at the Prime of His Career
For Green, his documentary and upcoming book represent more than a post-retirement hobby. Since selling his company, he has devoted himself to mentoring young adults and supporting nonprofits, particularly those focused on education and health in underserved communities. He and his wife, Lola, have been pioneering supporters of Legacy College in Kenya, which offers full scholarships to hundreds of students from rural areas.
But the “Say It Now” movement remains his primary focus. Green continues to develop new ways to spread the message of the campaign. Schools can also access free resources on the movement's website, while companies are incorporating “Say It Now” tributes into their culture. Families, in turn, are using the framework to heal rifts and deepen connections.
“We are a global movement that has already inspired over 10 million expressions of gratitude,” Green says. “It doesn't matter how; it matters now.”
As Green enters his ninth decade, he shows no signs of slowing down. When asked about his ultimate goal, Green's answer is both humble and ambitious. “I would love to move the needle of gratitude in the world of human behavior, and that would be a legacy I'd be very proud of,” he reflects.
He envisions the documentary to reach new audiences, while his latest book will serve as a valuable resource for people of all ages seeking to cultivate more gratitude in their lives. And somewhere, another teacher will introduce “Say It Now” to their classroom, sparking another wave of heartfelt expressions.
"When one gratitude journey ends, another begins," Green reflects, borrowing a line from his book. For Walter Green, the journey is far from over.
Walter Green’s new book, “The Gratitude Express,” is available for pre-order here. The Say it Now documentary is available for free on YouTube.