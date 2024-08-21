How Serial Entrepreneur Brandon Keating Built Seashore Agency: A Leading Marketing and Publication Firm

In the heart of Nova Scotia, a province famed for its stunning coastlines, Brandon Keating launched Seashore Agency, a trailblazing marketing and publication firm. Inspired by the maritime surroundings, Seashore Agency offers distinctive marketing strategies and impactful publications.

Brandon Keating, an accomplished entrepreneur, saw an opportunity for an agency that marries traditional marketing methods with cutting-edge digital solutions. Seashore Agency rapidly gained a reputation for delivering bespoke marketing campaigns and compelling press articles, making a significant mark in the industry.