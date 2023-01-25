How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate

Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.

Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in the local dialect and started an online platform dedicated to sharing the culture of the region.

After returning to the United States, Nick began his career as a door-to-door salesman. Despite a few failed tech ventures that left him $60,000 in debt, he persevered and eventually built a successful digital real estate empire.