Entrepreneurs Madison Headrick and Sanne Vloet Share Their Tips and Tricks to Surviving New York Fashion Week

Madison Headrick, who founded Care.ē.on, which believes that luxurious self-care products should be accessible to everyone, anywhere, and Sanne Vloet, who founded Soul Sync Body, whose "mission is to empower you to become the most balanced version of yourself," per their website, are super busy bopping around to New York Fashion Week events, which is why they are sharing their tips and tricks.

Source: ÉVA CALON The duo are adamant about getting sleep during NYFW.

"Sleep! It’s the most underrated form of beauty prep. I’m also moving my body, eating nourishing meals, spending time in the infrared sauna, and doubling down on skincare. Lots of masks — for both face and hair so that when glam starts, I already have a strong foundation," Headrick tells OK!. Vloet echoed similar thoughts, saying, "Sleep is my number one priority before Fashion Week starts haha, it makes such a difference. A few days ahead, I’ll get a hydrafacial or lymphatic massage to feel fresh and reset. Eating clean, nourishing meals also helps me feel energized and avoid those mid-day crashes."

As for how the models get ready for events, Headrick says, "Hydration, always. It shows in your skin, your energy, your mood. I also keep little rituals in my bag whether that’s a face mist, a lip mask, or even a jade roller so I can reset between shows. And most importantly, protect your sleep." Vloet adds: "I love a good lymphatic face massage, it instantly makes you look lifted, awake, and glowing. Skin prep is everything for me since I prefer a natural makeup look. Hydrated, healthy skin makes the biggest difference. I always keep a brow brush and lip gloss in my bag , they’re my go-to touch-ups anywhere."

Source: ÉVA CALON The pair recently hosted an event in New York.

The pair, who are close pals, are also working on a New York Fashion Week initiative together. "Sanne and I have been friends — first as models, now as entrepreneurs. We realized we share the same vision: making wellness non-negotiable, even during fashion week. So, we created an event that combines both our brands: a Soul Sync Body Pilates class followed by care.ē.on facials," Headrick shares. Vloet continues: "When we started modeling, fashion week was fueled by Diet Coke, no sleep, and a lot of tears. The wellness space didn’t exist the way it does today, and we’re so glad that narrative has shifted. Our event is about celebrating that shift — showing people it’s possible to feel good and look good while navigating one of the busiest weeks of the year."

The duo both started their own wellness brands and bonded over being entrepreneurs. "I’ve been a model for over half my life, which means I’ve probably spent more nights in airplanes and hotel rooms than in my own bed. With jobs often lasting less than 48 hours in one city, I had to master the art of the carry-on and while I became a pro at packing, I was never satisfied with what I was packing. Decanting products into travel bottles was messy and time-consuming, and the cheap minis from the airport left my skin struggling. Add in the constant chaos of airports, traffic, and train stations, and I realized it wasn’t just my skin suffering — my whole body and mind were taking a hit," Headrick states. "That’s why I created care.ē.on: to make self-care simple, portable, and part of your everyday routine. It’s designed to live in your carry-on, diaper bag, desk drawer, or stroller basket so you don’t have to think twice. When the flight gets delayed or life throws chaos your way, you can flip the script and use that moment for yourself. Care.ē.on doesn’t erase the stress, but it gives you tools to take a deep breath and reset because the more I invest in my own well-being, the better I show up in every other area of life. Sanne came to the same realization from a different angle. After more than a decade of modeling, she built Soul Sync Body, a Pilates-inspired method you can practice anywhere. Together, our brands share the same heartbeat: making health and wellness something you can carry with you, always."

Source: ÉVA CALON The duo love being in the health and wellness space.

For her part, Vloet realized the moment she wanted to get into the health and wellness industry. "I first started caring about fitness and nutrition during my modeling years, prepping for fashion weeks, photoshoots and the Victoria’s Secret show. I fell in love with the process and how good it made me feel, but I also quickly realized how difficult wellness could be for girls in the industry. Over time, I saw that this wasn’t just an industry challenge — it was something women everywhere struggled with," she says. "I wanted to create an approach to wellness that felt more balanced and sustainable, something that helped women feel their absolute best from the inside out. When I began sharing my workouts and recipes, the response was so positive that it inspired me to build Soul Sync Body: a space for women to access the tools and practices that make them feel strong, confident and aligned."

The ladies, who both started modeling 10 years ago, used to feel like they were "running a marathon" during NYFW, but now, they have a different outlook, thanks to their companies. "Now, training models through Soul Sync Body and seeing so many of them travel with care.ē.on, we wanted to merge the two worlds. Our NYFW initiative is all about creating community and giving models the ultimate prep: movement from within and skincare from the outside. A true 'glow and go,'" Vloet shares.

Source: ÉVA CALON The ladies prioritize their well-being.