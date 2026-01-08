or
Royal Fallout: Bombshell Jeffrey Epstein Email Reveals Financial Dispute Involving Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A leaked Jeffrey Epstein email revealed Sarah Ferguson owed $73K, reigniting scrutiny of her and ex-Prince Andrew.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

A resurfaced email from convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein has thrown the Duke and Duchess of York back into the spotlight, revealing a financial dispute that underscores their long-criticized ties to the disgraced financier.

The message, photographed in 2015 by Vanity Fair’s Christopher Anderson and recently shared publicly, shows Epstein claiming that Sarah Ferguson owed him nearly $73,000 in unpaid "wages."

Image of A leaked email shows Sarah Ferguson owed Jeffrey Epstein nearly $73,000.
Source: MEGA

A leaked email shows Sarah Ferguson owed Jeffrey Epstein nearly $73,000.

Dated February 17, 2011, the email was addressed to ex-Prince Andrew’s private secretary and copied to both Andrew Windsor and Ferguson herself.

Its subject line read, "Settlement – John O'Sullivan," and the text read as follows:

"Dear Amanda, I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts, I still remain unpaid. The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess ,and I for some 2 months. Yet from what I understand, there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed. I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess. The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was to receive this money lightly given the debts incurred as an acceptable to both her and the Duke. I did not waive my right result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia."

image of Ex-Prince Andrew was copied on the correspondence about the unpaid debt.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was copied on the correspondence about the unpaid debt.

The funds reportedly relate to a debt Ferguson owed her former assistant, Johnny O’Sullivan, for unpaid wages and expenses.

Epstein allegedly intervened to cover part of the costs, allowing Ferguson to restructure her debts.

She infamously admitted to accepting £15,000 ($20,000) from Epstein to pay O’Sullivan.

image of The funds reportedly related to unpaid wages for Sarah Ferguson’s former assistant.
Source: MEGA

The funds reportedly related to unpaid wages for Sarah Ferguson’s former assistant.

Ferguson has since admitted that accepting money from Epstein was "a gigantic error of judgment" and expressed regret, emphasizing that she deeply regrets her association with the financier, per the London Evening Standard.

She said: "I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me. I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say. Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

Email Fallout

image of Sarah Ferguson later admitted that taking money from Jeffrey Epstein was a 'gigantic error of judgment.'
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson later admitted that taking money from Jeffrey Epstein was a 'gigantic error of judgment.'

The email’s reemergence comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Andrew and Ferguson’s connections to Epstein.

The Duke has faced widespread criticism and legal battles over his friendship with Epstein, which included allegations of sexual misconduct.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "The re-emergency of this email will, yet again, raise questions about Sarah and Andrew's relationship with Epstein. It will raise questions about how much he bankrolled her for, and questions like what favors she and Andrew have done for him in exchange. This scandal seems like it will never go away for the pair of them, and it is a terrible start to 2026 for them."

