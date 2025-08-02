ENTERTAINMENT Eric Bana Gets Candid About His 'Bitterly Disappointing' Experience Filming 'Untamed' Source: MEGA Eric Bana opened up about his 'bitterly disappointing' experience filming 'Untamed.' OK! Staff Aug. 2 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Eric Bana has one major regret from his time filming Untamed: he didn't spot a bear.

In an interview with a news outlet, the Australian actor, 56, opened up about the breathtaking wilderness of British Columbia and his desire to encounter wildlife during production. However, his quest for a bear sighting fell flat.

Source: Netflix/YOUTUBE Eric Bana stars as Kyle Turner in Netflix's 'Untamed,' a National Parks agent investigating a murder in Yosemite.

"We were mostly pretty remote up in the mountains during the day, so I was always trying to spot a bear, and I was bitterly disappointed that I didn't see one," Bana reflected.

Source: 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič/Unsplash Eric Bana is dissapointed that he didn't see any bear while filming.

He noted that a "bear man" was on set to make sure grizzlies or black bears stayed away, which likely hindered his chances of seeing the majestic animals in their natural habitat. Despite his lack of luck, he found the experience rewarding. "It was pretty awesome up there," he admitted.

As Untamed dives into the intricate twists of a brutal murder inside Yosemite National Park, filming amidst the stunning natural backdrop was beneficial for Bana. "I guess you try and let it go at the end of the day," he explained. "When you're in a role like this, it is pretty all-encompassing for the months that you're shooting."

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Filming in Yosemite's natural beauty helped Eric Bana connect with his role.

Bana stars as Kyle Turner, a National Parks Service special agent investigating a mysterious death while grappling with personal tragedies. He reflects on how the outdoor setting eased the stress of embodying such a heavy character. "I think playing this sort of role in a studio on a set every day would be a lot more stressful, but having nature and being outdoors for most of it… was a big help for sure," he noted.

Kyle faces the devastation of losing his son and the unraveling of his marriage to Jill Bodwin (Rosemarie DeWitt). "I'm always trying to separate myself from the character," Bana said. "When it's well-written you don't really have to go scratching too far. Luckily for me, there was so much in Kyle's life that I had no similarities with from a dramatic perspective."

Source: MEGA Eric Bana has been married to Rebecca Gleeson since 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

Bana, who has been married to Rebecca Gleeson since 1997 and shares two children with her, explained his approach to channeling powerful emotions. "So it's a case of just putting yourself in his shoes or in the shoes of someone who's gone through what he's gone through… but at the same time, try and give it something that propels forward and that doesn't bog the audience down too much," he shared.

The actor also shared his thoughts on the series' gripping finale. "It was pretty epic to film," he said, recalling the extremely remote shooting location. "I think we actually took our horses in there just to get physically to that location. Horses weren't even in the scene, but we used them as transportation."

Bana described filming a verbal showdown with Sam Neill (Chief Paul Souter) as "incredibly noisy" due to the rushing river below. Reflecting on the plot twist involving Souter and the woman's tragic death after falling off El Capitan, a striking 3,000-foot granite cliff, he called it "just a gut punch."