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Eric Bauza, Emmy-Winning Voice of Bugs Bunny, Unexpectedly Dies at 46

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Source: MEGA/WB

Eric Bauza, the voice of Bugs Bunny, has died at 46.

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 12:19 p.m. ET

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The successor to the man of a thousand voices has been silenced. The family of Eric Bauza, known for voicing Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, among countless others, announced his passing on October 25.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Bauza died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

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Image of Eric Bauza
Source: MEGA

Eric Bauza portrayed several Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny since 2018.

The 46-year-old Bauza was best known for voicing a stable of Looney Tunes characters originated by the late Mel Blanc, “The Man of a Thousand Voices”: Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Tweety, Marvin the Martian.

He was also Woody Woodpecker, another role originated by Blanc. He was most recently seen portraying several of these roles in Coyote Vs. Acme. His work will appear in Daffy Season, a short attached to The Cat in the Hat, out November 6.

Beyond those roles, Bauza appeared in dozens of productions, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Star Wars and Muppet Babies.

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'The World Will Be a Dimmer Place'

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Source: MEGA

Eric Bauza appeared in 'Coyote vs. Acme.'

Tributes poured in from around the voice acting community.

“Eric Bauza was one of the most talented, kind, compassionate, lovable, giving, and wonderful people I’ve ever known,” stated Robbie Daymond of Critical Role and Marvel’s Spider-Man, whose wedding Bauza officiated. “I witnessed him become the actor, man, and father he always wanted to be. The world will be a dimmer place for his loss.”

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'Everybody's Brother. Everybody's Cool Uncle'

Image of Eric Bauza
Source: MEGA

Eric Bauza's colleagues praised his kind spirit.

“He was a sweetheart and so talented,” responded Samantha Newark, best known as the voice of Jem from Jem and the Holograms, on the family’s post.

“He taught me what makes a winning audition,” revealed Kellen Goff, of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise. “He encouraged me when I was just a kid. Eric Bauza was such a good guy. Everybody’s brother. Everybody’s cool uncle.”

'He Followed in the Footsteps of Giants'

Image of Eric Bauza
Source: MEGA

Eric Bauza's roles included Master Splinter on 'Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'

Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bro. Television Group, and Bill Damaschke, president and chief creative officer at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, praised him in a joint statement.

“Eric Bauza was a unique voice talent who brought joy and laughter to millions around the world,” they wrote. “He followed in the footsteps of giants like Mel Blanc. Eric said that carrying on the legendary legacy of the Looney Tunes was among the greatest honors of his life.”

Bauza won three Emmy Awards for his work, the most recent in 2024.

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