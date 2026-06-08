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Influencer Eric Goldie Reveals Why He Prefers 'Slightly Unhinged' Guests on His Podcast

Photo of Eric Goldie.
Source: @ericgoldie/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

Eric Goldie knows how to get the best tea out of his podcast guests.

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June 8 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

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Eric Goldie knows what keeps people engaged.

  • The social media influencer is turning his outrageous stories — and his glamorous circle of friends — into must-listen content on his "Take Me Off Speaker" podcast.

    • Goldie speaks exclusively with OK! about what makes a great guest on his show, the inspiration behind the series, transitioning his career, the one celebrity he's dying to chat with, his friendship with Carole Radziwill and his travel tips for the summer.

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    What Makes a Great Podcast Guest

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    Photo of Eric Goldie and a podcast guest.
    Source: @ericgoldie/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

    Eric Goldie says guests should be 'slightly unhinged.'

    The social media star feels the best conversations are with those who choose to be their authentic selves.

    "I love a guest who actually opens up," he says. "Not the media-trained, 'back to my talking points' version, but the slightly unhinged, 'did I just say that?' one. In a world of 12-second attention spans, the magic is in someone sitting down and talking. Ironically, that’s what creates the moments that hit — never the polished answer, always the accidental overshare."

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    Inspiration for His Podcast

    Photo of Eric Goldie.
    Source: @ericgoldie/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

    Eric Goldie says the name of his podcast sums up his 'unfiltered personality.'

    When coming up with a title for his show, Goldie drew inspiration from The Real Housewives of New York City star.

    "I was trying for months to come up with a name that would sum up my unfiltered personality," he reveals. "That sort of 'let’s talk some s---' energy. I was on the phone with my friend Carole Radziwill and I was about to…naturally…talk some s--- and I said, 'Take me off speaker.' She immediately said that needs to be the name of my podcast. It was fate."

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    The One A-Lister He Wants on His Show

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    Photo of Eric Goldie.
    Source: @ericgoldie/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

    Eric Goldie's dream podcast guest is Lady Gaga.

  • While his podcast is still in its debut year, Goldie has his sights set on one dream guest.

    • "Lady Gaga," he admits of the one A-lister on his mind. "Hands down. I’m assuming she is reading this right now, wondering when she will be invited on my podcast."

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    His Longtime Bond With Carole Radziwill

    Photo of Carole Radziwill and Eric Goldie.
    Source: @caroleradziwill/INSTAGRAM

    Eric Goldie says Carole Radziwill is 'like family' to him.

    Goldie has many famous pals, but he and Radziwill go way back. "Carole is like family — she even spoke at my wedding, which says everything," he gushes.

    "I don’t really have the words to explain how lucky I am to have her in my life. A lot of people don’t know she helped me get my start in New York," Goldie says. "I was trying to get into the NBC Page Program, but I couldn’t even get my resume through the thousands in the pile. No Ivy League degree, no journalism background — but I had hustle. Carole saw that."

    "She went out on a limb and called in a huge favor. She spoke with Andy [Cohen] who’s assistant at the time was just getting out of the Page Program," he recalls. "Carole asked if they could help get me in front of the right people. I still had to earn it through multiple rounds of interviews, but without her, I wouldn’t have had the shot. To bring it back to Lady Gaga, 'There can be 100 people in a room, and 99 don't believe in you, but one does.' That’s just the type of friend Carole is. She’s a true ride or die."

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    Travel Tips for the Summer

    Photo of Eric Goldie.
    Source: @ericgoldie/INSTAGRAM/Unfiltered PR

    Eric Golide's social media is filled with photos from his travels around the world.

    In the meantime, Goldie has the pro tips for traveling in style as the summer season begins.

    "I’m a huge red-light guy. I don’t go anywhere without my Omnilux Mask," he reveals. "I just learned about tracking your flights on Google. I set up saved searches for flights I’m interested and you can track the days they go up and down in price. I hate overspending on flights. If you have flexible travel dates, you can also search on their site for travel dates that are cheaper. Sometimes it varies by hundreds of dollars just by moving it one day."

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