Article continues below advertisement
Eric 'Ruebx Qube' Neal Connects Fashion, Hollywood, and Music at the Executive Level

eric ruebx qube neal connects fashion hollywood and music at the executive level
Source: Executive Creative House

Eric “Ruebx Qube” Neal attends a New York Fashion Week event in New York City.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Cultural connector Eric “Ruebx Qube” Neal was in New York City for New York Fashion Week, attending select invite-only shows as a familiar presence within fashion and the arts. With creative ties that include runway work connected to Guess by Marciano, Ruebx Qube’s appearances at major cultural moments, from New York Fashion Week to Art Basel Miami and private screenings and entertainment events in West Hollywood, reflect a long-standing connection to culture across the country’s most influential cities.

While in New York, Ruebx Qube also visited the Museum of Modern Art to experience works highlighting African American history and contemporary influence, including pieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat. Arriving in a Basquiat beanie, the nod was intentional, aligning with the late artist’s fusion of street culture, symbolism, and high art.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ruebx Qube during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan.
Source: Executive Creative House

Ruebx Qube during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan.

Article continues below advertisement

The exhibition also featured New York hip hop icon Q Tip, with music videos spanning from the 1980s through the present, showing how hip hop, fashion, and fine art continue to shape one another. For Ruebx Qube, whose work moves between music, fashion, entrepreneurship, and live and studio production, the moment reflected a deeper cultural lineage.

“Basquiat represented ownership of narrative,” Ruebx Qube shared. “Hip-hop did the same. It is about taking where you are from and elevating it without diluting it.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ruebx Qube at MoMA during the Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition.
Source: Executive Creative House

Ruebx Qube at MoMA during the Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond the runway and museum walls, Ruebx Qube’s New York itinerary also included a private Valentine’s Day experience at the Blue Box Café by Daniel Boulud inside Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship. The invitation-only setting added another layer to the week, placing Ruebx Qube within one of the city’s most iconic luxury institutions during one of its most celebrated occasions. The moment reflected the alignment between heritage brands, modern cultural influence, and curated access.

That cultural presence extends beyond galleries, runways, and private experiences into film and music. Fashion icon Paris Hilton reposted a video of Ruebx Qube in support of her memoir film Infinite Icon, publicly thanking him for the gesture. The crossover from luxury fashion presence into Hollywood film culture and modern celebrity and entertainment spaces is evident. The film is now available in select theaters.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ruebx Qube at the Blue Box Café inside Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship.
Source: Executive Creative House

Ruebx Qube at the Blue Box Café inside Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue flagship.

Article continues below advertisement

Ruebx Qube’s work also extends into live and studio production, where he produces and presents concert experiences that bring together music, fashion, and elevated stage environments. Most recently, he produced and presented a live concert event featuring Grammy-winning artist Mýa, further expanding his presence within premium live entertainment experiences that merge artistry with environment.

Executive Mezcal carries that same culture-first philosophy. Founded by Ruebx Qube and now available in California, Florida, Texas, and New York, with select availability via ReserveBar, the brand is rooted in access, artistry, and leadership.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ruebx Qube and Grammy-winning artist Mýa at an Executive Mezcal live concert event.
Source: Jason Smith

Ruebx Qube and Grammy-winning artist Mýa at an Executive Mezcal live concert event.

“As a peer to these talented designers and a true fan of fashion as an art form, New York Fashion Week continues to lead the intersection of fashion, entertainment, and culture,” said Ruebx Qube. “I am looking forward to what is next and to further bridging music, film, and fashion.”

Hair, JD Martinez

Wardrobe, Executive LX Custom Suits

