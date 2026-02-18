Eric Trump Dodges Questions About $500 Million Emirati Crypto Deal: 'It's Crazy'

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump appeared visibly uneasy during a tense CNBC interview after being pressed about a reported $500 million investment from an Emirati-backed firm into the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture. Anchor Sara Eisen questioned Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. about a deal involving World Liberty Financial — a crypto company co-founded by members of the Trump family and Steve Witkoff, who serves as a special envoy.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Jr. says that talking about the conflicts of interest in him and his brother Eric Trump profiting from his father’s presidency has “gotten old.”



No.



We don’t talk about it enough.pic.twitter.com/HlDwGR1kSl — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 18, 2026 Source: @ArtCandee/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Eric Trump was pressed about a reported $500 million Emirati investment during a CNBC interview.

According to reporting cited during the segment, an Emirati-linked entity acquired a 49 percent stake in the business shortly after Donald Trump was elected. The host referenced earlier reports identifying the buyers as associates of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a senior official in the United Arab Emirates. Those reports also alleged that tens of millions of dollars flowed to Trump family–linked entities and businesses tied to the Witkoff family. The motivations behind the investment have not been independently confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Crazy'

Source: mega Sara Eisen questioned the Trump brothers about a 49 percent stake in their crypto venture.

Rather than directly addressing the concerns, Eric pivoted to what he described as his family's past treatment by tech platforms and financial institutions. "It's crazy. The law of unintended consequences," he said, arguing that being removed from social media ultimately led the family to launch Truth Social. "We went out, and we formed Truth Social." He also claimed that banks "started canceling us left and right," which he said pushed them toward cryptocurrency. "We went out and we got into defi because we realized there was a future of finance," Eric explained, adding that global crypto adoption is "the future."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'We Just Fought Back'

Source: mega 'It's crazy. The law of unintended consequences,' Eric Trump said while defending the deal.

Donald Jr. firmly denied any impropriety. "A, my father has nothing to do with it. B, it has nothing to do with AI chips," he said, dismissing the controversy. "I mean, they tried all this nonsense the first time around. Frankly, it's gotten old." He continued, "They were the ones who put us into this position by creating legislation to try to put us out of business. We just fought back." "We weren't willing to sit in a corner, curl up in a ball, and die like they would love us to do. That's not how we function. That's not how we operate," he added.

Criticism From Democrats

Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. insisted, 'My father has nothing to do with it.'