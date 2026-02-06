'The Bachelor' Star Erica Rose Dishes on Starting Law Firm With Her Husband Charles Sanders — and Her Ex-Partner!

Article continues below advertisement

Erica Rose is no stranger to taking risks, which is why launching Rose Sanders Law with her husband, Charles Sanders, and her former partner — and father of her first daughter — Galen Gentry felt like a natural step.

"The timing is perfect for two reasons: one, the policy limit for car accidents increased in 2025, so it makes sense financially. Also, the kids are finally old enough to travel back and forth between Houston and Los Angeles. And my eldest daughter, Holland, just kicked off an acting career, and L.A. is the place to be!" the former reality star exclusively tells OK! about Rose Sanders Law, a personal injury trial law firm founded by Rose in 2018. The firm represents clients across Texas and California in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, commercial truck accidents, and entertainment law matters.

Source: supplied Rose Sanders Law originally launched in 2018 as the Erica Rose Law Firm.

Rose Sanders Law originally launched in 2018 as the Erica Rose Law Firm, focusing on family and entertainment law. In 2020, Rose partnered with her husband, and the firm shifted its primary focus to personal injury cases. The firm now has offices in Houston, Dallas, McAllen, and El Paso, Texas, in addition to the new Los Angeles location. The firm's practice areas include motor vehicle accidents, truck accidents, maritime injuries, wrongful death cases and entertainment law.

Rose says after starring on the 9th season of The Bachelor, she "fell in love" with L.A., which is why she wanted to bring her business to the West Coast.

"Now I’m truly lucky to be able to have the best of both worlds. I get to live in both Houston and Los Angeles, and my kids also enjoy the benefits for their future. Holland actually shot for a movie this week in Los Angeles! It’s a very exciting time," she states.

The idea came to life after the trio went out to dinner. Sanders and Galen were discussing California's recent increase in policy limits for car accidents, which now match Texas requirements. At first, Rose was shocked by the idea, but came around to it. "I completely understand why the three of us working together might surprise people. We enjoy friends' reactions when we tell them about our team, but I actually love working with Mr. Gentry. Of course, we have faced typical family problems, but again, he’s an honest guy in business, and he’s the best person to have represent our firm in California," Sanders shares.

Source: supplied Erica Rose's husband, Charles Sanders, and her ex Galen Gentry out to dinner.

Rose notes it can be "challenging" working alongside her husband, but says they make a "great team." "My husband is fantastic at personal injury law. I get a bit more excited about entertainment and media law; it’s my forte. But I will say, though, his enthusiasm for personal injury law inspires me to enjoy it as well," she adds. "I am blessed to have had the experiences I did before becoming an attorney. Every school, television show was a stepping stone in life to make me the great attorney I have become today."

Source: @ericatherose/Instagram The star appeared on 'The Bachelor.'

After appearing on reality TV, Rose knew she could meld her passions together. "Having worked in both worlds, I felt very at home. I finished my legal degree at South Western, and it does help for people to see me as a serious lawyer because I am one!" she shares. "Working on reality TV really gave me thick skin. Also, being in the public eye and in front of a camera gave me the confidence to become an attorney. I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

Source: @ericatherose/Instagram Erica Rose is living in the moment.