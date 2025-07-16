'Will Trent' Actress Erika Christensen Sports Armpit Hair While Running Errands in Los Angeles: Photos

The actress was spotted in the city with unshaven armpits, wearing a black tank top, light-wash ripped jeans and white slip-on shoes. The star accessorized with some jewelry and a white saddle purse, styling her red locks in a half-up, half-down look.

Though the Parenthood alum, 42, was solo, she shares two kids with husband Cole Maness.

Christensen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s via hit movies like Swimfan and Traffic, recently honored her spouse on Father's Day by posting numerous photos of Maness with their tots.

"Every day is actually Father’s Day. 🙌🏻," she captioned the June tribute.