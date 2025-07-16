'Will Trent' Actress Erika Christensen Sports Armpit Hair While Running Errands in Los Angeles: Photos
Erika Christensen went au naturale during a Saturday, July 12, outing in Los Angeles.
The actress was spotted in the city with unshaven armpits, wearing a black tank top, light-wash ripped jeans and white slip-on shoes. The star accessorized with some jewelry and a white saddle purse, styling her red locks in a half-up, half-down look.
Though the Parenthood alum, 42, was solo, she shares two kids with husband Cole Maness.
Christensen, who rose to fame in the early 2000s via hit movies like Swimfan and Traffic, recently honored her spouse on Father's Day by posting numerous photos of Maness with their tots.
"Every day is actually Father’s Day. 🙌🏻," she captioned the June tribute.
The actress also posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 15, to express her excitement that her show Will Trent was nominated in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming category at this year's Emmys.
"So cool," she wrote alongside a photo from the ABC series, which she's been on since 2023.
While many Scientologists keep details of the religion to themselves, Christensen has been an open book.
"It’s funny because I really like to be specific about that too because it’s hard to raise someone as a Scientologist because it’s something that you do, it’s not something that you believe," she explained on a 2018 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast when asked if she was raised as a Scientologist.
"My parents definitely are Scientologists, approached parenting from a Scientology viewpoint. I know that now as an adult," she expressed. "I can see that in the way that they approached me as a kid and really tried to do what I’m doing now as a parent, which is trying to temper absolutely necessary discipline and rules and structure with fostering independent thought and freedom of personality."
"It has to be true for you," she continued. "Don’t take anybody’s word for anything ever, basically, without being a cynic or without being some kind of paranoiac. It’s just: What do you have if you don’t have yourself?"
Though her spouse isn't a member of the church, she insisted it's been "easy" for them to raise their kids, as she spilled, "You don’t have to convert or anything to use Scientology, it’s just tools anyone can use."
"I think the other way that it’s never been a problem for us is that we’ve always focused on what we agree upon. It happened a few times early in our relationship that Cole said something, some point of view he held, and I’d be like — wait, that’s what I think! And I’d show him how I had to learned it by reading a Scientology book," the mom-of-two recalled during a different interview. "I think it basically proved to us that we agree on things, and that we can agree on things."