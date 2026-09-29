Erika Kirk Recalls Believing Charlie Kirk Would Survive Fatal Shooting: 'He’s Going to Make It'

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Erika Kirk revealed that on the day her husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot, she clung to the hope that her husband would survive. “I remember thinking, ‘He’s going to make it. He has a pulse,'” the 37-year-old widow said in a new interview.

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Erika Believed Charlie Was Alive Until the Very End

Source: MEGA Erika said she recalled every minute of the day Charlie died.

Charlie was fatally shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, and died almost instantly, though his status wasn't immediately known. Erika, who was with her mother for an appointment on that day, learned of the shooting from Turning Point USA chief of staff Mikey McCoy. "Is he alive?" she asked. By the time she made it to the scene, her husband was dead.

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Erika Chose to See Charlie's Body

Source: MEGA Erika recalled Charlie's 'smirk.'

Erika claimed the surgeon who operated on Charlie told her they used all the available blood in the hospital in an attempt to save Charlie's life. She also recalled her decision to see her husband's body despite warnings from authorities. “I looked back at [the police officer] and said, ‘With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband. I didn’t get a kiss goodbye this morning. I just want to kiss my husband,'” she said. She says her late husband "had a smirk" in the hospital. “I’ll never be able to put it into words, but Charlie had a smirk. It wasn’t sad.” The quote was nearly identical to one she gave Jesse Watters in November of 2025. She told the Fox News host, “He was still warm and his eyes were slightly open. He had this smirk on his face. It meant three things to me. First, that he died doing what he loved. Second was that he was at peace. [Third], I gave him a kiss."

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Erika Watched Security Camera Footage of Tyler Robinson

Source: MEGA Prosecutors could pursue the death penalty for Tyler Robinson.

Erika's Vanity Fair profile comes as the trial of Charlie's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, is underway. Erika watched security footage of the alleged shooter's activity the day Charlie was killed during a preliminary hearing last summer. "I knew exactly where I was at each moment of the video,” she said. Tyler has pleaded not guilty in the trial. The judge in the case ruled that prosecutors could pursue the death penalty because Tyler allegedly committed aggravated murder by putting others in danger by shooting Charlie at a crowded event.

She Preps Legal Action Against Utah Valley University

Source: MEGA Erika intends to sue Utah Valley University.