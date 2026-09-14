Erika Kirk Says Vandalism of Charlie Kirk Statue Will Only Spread His Legacy Farther

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Erika Kirk is opening up about the vandalisation of Charlie Kirk's statue. She weighed in on the matter, taking to her X handle to write, "They thought a bullet would silence my husband's voice, but it only made it louder. They think spray paint can obscure his legacy, but it will only spread it further." "Every attempt to tear down what Charlie built makes us root deeper and work harder," she added.

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Charlie Kirk's Statue Was Vandalized

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's statue outside the Turning Point USA headquarters was defaced overnight.

As shared by @TPUSA on X, Charlie's statue outside the Turning Point USA headquarters was defaced overnight. The photos showed red spray paint smeared across the statue's face and neck, with a frowning face painted on the front of the figure. "We will restore the statue and replace the signs, but we are also reviewing the footage of the incident and are working with law enforcement to identify who did this and hold them accountable," the tweet from Turning Point USA read.

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Source: MEGA Erika Kirk opened up about the vandalisation of Charlie Kirk's statue.

The tweet continued, "But vandalism like this is not funny, it’s diabolical. The incident happened in the middle of the night because evil never sleeps." "Beyond spray painting on the neck and face, they made the intentional decision to cross out the name of Jesus on a nearby sign," it went on. It then shared a verse from the Bible, John 15:18, which read, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”

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Erika Kirk Said Charlie Kirk's Instinct Was 'To Build, Not to Destroy'

Source: MEGA Besides Charlie Kirk's statue being vandalized, a nearby memorial sign was also hit.

Erika said in her tweet, "Charlie once said we should be building two statues for every statue that they tear down. His instinct was always to build, not to destroy." Besides Charlie's statue being vandalized, a nearby memorial sign was also hit. On the sign, the name Jesus was crossed out in red. Erika addressed the vandalized religious sign as well, saying crossing out the name of Jesus won't silence Christians.

Source: MEGA Erika Kirk addressed the vandalized religious sign as well, saying crossing out the name of Jesus won't silence Christians.