Erling Haaland and Vinicius Júnior Front New Marriott Bonvoy and Visa 'For Fans, Everywhere' Campaign Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™: All the Details

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If you're looking forward to the World Cup, then Marriott has a treat for you! Ahead of the FIFA World CupTM returning to North America for the first time in more than 30 years, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award‑winning travel platform, announced their new joint global campaign, For Fans, Everywhere. Anchored by two iconic football stars — Erling Haaland (Team Norway/Manchester City) & Vinicius Júnior (Team Brazil/Real Madrid) — the "campaign pays tribute to the passion of those who cross borders, never miss a kickoff, and live and breathe the beautiful game. Throughout the tournament, For Fans, Everywhere will unlock unparalleled match access and once‑in‑a‑lifetime experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members who are also Visa cardholders, bringing them closer than ever to the world’s most celebrated sporting event," the press release reads.

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Source: Marriott

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The soccer stars will appear in content alongside Marriott Bonvoy and Visa, including dynamic "Sleepover Suite" social videos, and a cinematic brand film set to engage fans worldwide as the tournament kicks off in June.

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Source: Marriott

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"Beginning April 14, Marriott Bonvoy will unveil tickets for every FIFA World Cup 2026TM match as well as select curated experiences via the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, courtesy of Visa. The largest Moments release ever for a single event puts more than 600 offerings at members’ fingertips, including fixed‑price experiences, auctions, and nearly 100 ultra‑limited 1‑Point Drops. 1‑Point Drops will roll out every Friday, culminating in early May with an entire week of daily drops – unlocking first‑come, first‑served access to the biggest moments of the FIFA World CupTM, including the Final, delivering unforgettable fan experiences on a global scale," the press release says.

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Source: Marriott

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The collab is a match made in heaven. “Our campaign taps into a core truth about World Cup fans: travel is more than a journey - it’s a way to get closer to the people, passions and places they love. We’re creating a space where fans can celebrate their fandom, connect with community, and share their culture across generations,” said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “World Cup travel is different from any other kind of travel. Fans don’t just explore the world; they bring their own world with them, supporting their teams and sharing their culture globally. As a lifelong travel partner, we’re proud to support fans at every stage of that journey - from first matches to traditions passed down through generations.”“FIFA World Cup 2026TM will lead the way in groundbreaking fan experiences,” said FIFA spokesperson First Name Last Name. “As Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to welcome millions of fans for football’s ultimate spectacle, we are thrilled that Marriott Bonvoy and Visa will work closely to unlock exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for supporters globally from the opening match in Mexico City through to the highly anticipated Final in New York New Jersey.”

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Source: Marriott

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As sports tourism grows bigger and bigger, "Marriott Bonvoy is uniquely positioned to meet growing demand for experience-driven travel," the press release states. "With nearly 75% of Americans expressing interest in soccer* and international travel tied to sporting events on the rise, the FIFA World Cup 2026 TM is set to be a defining cultural and travel moment. Thanks to Visa, Marriott Bonvoy is redefining access, connecting members and cardholders to exclusive opportunities to experience the FIFA World Cup TM like never before."

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Source: Marriott