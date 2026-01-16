Article continues below advertisement

Yountville, Calif. — often called the "Beverly Hills" of wine country — is a must-stop when escaping to Napa Valley. Here's everything to know about your next stay at Estate Yountville.

Source: Courtesy of The Estate Yountville

"Yountville distills the essence of Napa Valley into one walkable destination," Estate Yountville General Manager Emily Farca exclusively tells OK!. "There are world-renowned and Michelin-starred restaurants, wine tasting rooms, art galleries and vineyards all right here."

Source: Courtesy of The Estate Yountville

Estate Yountville offers patrons a calming escape, filled with local wines, good food and scenic views. "Every detail at Estate Yountville is designed with our guests in mind," Farca says. "From live music in the lobby to the rows of mature olive trees lining the pathways and the thoughtfully curated in-room touches, we create a luxurious yet relaxed experience where visitors can slow down, be fully present and leave feeling refreshed."

While staying at one of Estate Yountville's two properties, Hotel Villagio and Vintage House, visitors can see why the destination has become one of the region’s most sought-after event venues. "With 22 acres and several large event spaces, couples can host a celebration that’s uniquely their own. They might say ‘I do’ in our private vineyard or in the charming courtyard beside The Social, a modern farmhouse in the center of our property," Farca shares. "They might dance the night away in The Pavilion, with its terraced gardens and gazebo-style stages, or in The Barrel Room, a ballroom with rustic character. No matter where they choose to celebrate, each moment is framed by breathtaking surroundings, making every wedding one-of-a-kind."

"Estate Yountville fully curates the guest experience for each visitor. With two boutique hotels, a private 5-bedroom villa, three restaurants, a bar, a fitness center, a 24/7 pool, live music in the lobbies, and even fitness classes, guests can experience Napa their way," Farca adds of the luxe property. "Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a multi-day celebration, or a corporate retreat, they can live the Napa lifestyle from morning to night without ever leaving the property."

Source: Courtesy of The Estate Yountville

Beyond its comfortable rooms, a stay in Yountville is the perfect opportunity to experience the cuisine that makes Northern California unique. "Yountville is the culinary heart of Napa, with many incredible places to dine. Clementine is our top recommendation as it’s fresh, playful, and approachable, with California-inspired dishes that celebrate local flavors," Farca explains. "It’s a departure from the traditional white-tablecloth restaurants in Yountville and invites guests to enjoy incredible food in a more relaxed, joyful setting. Not to mention, there’s live music!"