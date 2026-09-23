Eva Longoria Wears Glamorous Gown While Cleaning the Pool, Jokes She's 'Finally Doing Housework' 20 Years After 'Desperate Housewives'

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Eva Longoria stole the internet’s collective heart — once again — with an unexpected combination: cleaning her pool in a glamorous gown while giving a playful nod to her iconic Desperate Housewives role. Predictably, the comments section went crazy.

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Eva Longoria Cleaned Her Pool in an Evening Gown

Source: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM Eva Longoria wore a surprising outfit for cleaning her pool.

The actress wore an off-white, plunging, floor-length, halter-neck, sequined evening gown with bling around her neck, while scooping out dirt from her pool in Los Angeles. She posted the footage to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, setting it to the Desperate Housewives theme song, writing, "20 years later and I’m finally doing housework🤭🍎." This was a tongue-in-cheek reference to her Housewives character Gabrielle Solis, who was allergic to doing chores.

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The Comments Section Went Wild

Source: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM Commenters loved the post.

Longoria's fans absolutely loved the hilarious video/caption/soundtrack combo. "Can just hear her screaming CARLOS!!!!" one person said. "'Do you know how bored I was today? I actually came THIS close to cleaning the house!'" quoted someone else. "Netflix must produce new version of Desperate HW pleaseeeeee," pleaded a third fan. Meanwhile, Kerry Washington wrote, "OBSESSED," while the official Disney Channel account added, "We refuse to believe it's been 20 years."

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'Desperate Housewives' Was Beloved

Source: DISNEY PLUS UK/YOUTUBE 'Desperate Housewives' was a hit.

Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012, telling the stories of a group of housewives living in typical affluent suburban area Wisteria Lane. Longoria starred on the Marc Cherry-created drama alongside Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Jesse Metcalfe. The series won several Emmys and became a fan-favorite, which helps explain why a mysterious reboot titled Wisteria Lane was announced last year, per Deadline. The project is being produced by Kerry Washington.

Eva Longoria's Career and Life After 'Housewives'

Source: HULU/YOUTUBE Eva Longoria starred in 'Only Murders in the Building.'