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Eva Longoria Wears Glamorous Gown While Cleaning the Pool, Jokes She's 'Finally Doing Housework' 20 Years After 'Desperate Housewives'

Split photo of Eva Longoria.
Source: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM; SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA

Eva Longoria wore a glamorous gown while cleaning the pool.

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Sept. 23 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

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Eva Longoria stole the internet’s collective heart — once again — with an unexpected combination: cleaning her pool in a glamorous gown while giving a playful nod to her iconic Desperate Housewives role.

Predictably, the comments section went crazy.

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Eva Longoria Cleaned Her Pool in an Evening Gown

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Photo of Eva Longoria wore a surprising outfit for cleaning her pool.
Source: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

Eva Longoria wore a surprising outfit for cleaning her pool.

The actress wore an off-white, plunging, floor-length, halter-neck, sequined evening gown with bling around her neck, while scooping out dirt from her pool in Los Angeles.

She posted the footage to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, setting it to the Desperate Housewives theme song, writing, "20 years later and I’m finally doing housework🤭🍎."

This was a tongue-in-cheek reference to her Housewives character Gabrielle Solis, who was allergic to doing chores.

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The Comments Section Went Wild

Photo of Commenters loved the post.
Source: @EVALONGORIA/INSTAGRAM

Commenters loved the post.

Longoria's fans absolutely loved the hilarious video/caption/soundtrack combo.

"Can just hear her screaming CARLOS!!!!" one person said.

"'Do you know how bored I was today? I actually came THIS close to cleaning the house!'" quoted someone else.

"Netflix must produce new version of Desperate HW pleaseeeeee," pleaded a third fan.

Meanwhile, Kerry Washington wrote, "OBSESSED," while the official Disney Channel account added, "We refuse to believe it's been 20 years."

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'Desperate Housewives' Was Beloved

Photo of 'Desperate Housewives' was a hit.
Source: DISNEY PLUS UK/YOUTUBE

'Desperate Housewives' was a hit.

Desperate Housewives ran for eight seasons between 2004 and 2012, telling the stories of a group of housewives living in typical affluent suburban area Wisteria Lane.

Longoria starred on the Marc Cherry-created drama alongside Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross and Jesse Metcalfe.

The series won several Emmys and became a fan-favorite, which helps explain why a mysterious reboot titled Wisteria Lane was announced last year, per Deadline. The project is being produced by Kerry Washington.

Eva Longoria's Career and Life After 'Housewives'

image of Eva Longoria starred in 'Only Murders in the Building.'
Source: HULU/YOUTUBE

Eva Longoria starred in 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Longoria is best known for her role on Desperate Housewives, but that's not to say she hasn't appeared in plenty of other roles.

The star was most recently a recurring character on Only Murders in the Building and also guest-starred on Empire, BoJack Horseman, Jane the Virgin and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. She's also a dedicated philanthropist and has created the Eva Longoria Foundation, which supports Latinas.

The star married José Bastón in 2016, with the two sharing son Santiago Enrique Bastón. She was previously married to Tony Parker between 2007 and 2011, and to the late Tyler Christopher between 2002 and 2004.

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