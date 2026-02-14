Evangeline Lilly Says She's 'Spent a Lot of Money' Following Traumatic Brain Injury: 'Not Everyone Can Afford to Do This'

Article continues below advertisement

Evangeline Lilly recently revealed the financial and emotional toll of her recovery following a traumatic brain injury. In a candid Instagram post, she stated, “I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain.” Lilly, 46, opened up about her struggles on January 24, sharing her experiences in hopes of helping others.

Source: MEGA Evangeline Lilly shared her brain injury recovery journey on Instagram.

In her post, the Ant-Man star acknowledged the discrepancy in healthcare accessibility, admitting, “Not everyone can afford to do this.” She emphasized that her journey is personal and not necessarily applicable to everyone, reminding followers that she is “not a doctor nor an authority on any of this.” Despite her privileged position, Lilly seeks to share valuable insights from her experiences.

Lilly also provided details about her extensive supplement regimen. “OK, I am getting experts to tell me how to remedy the deficiencies in my brain at the moment,” she stated in a video accompanying her post. She mentioned her intake of NAC, creatine, omega-3s, and other supplements, raising questions about the effectiveness of similar approaches for others experiencing brain injuries.

Source: @evangelinelillyofficial/Instagram The actress revealed she spent a significant amount on evaluations and expert care.

On January 3, Lilly disclosed that she suffered brain damage from a recent concussion. “The results came back from the scans, and I missed every area, and my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity,” she revealed. This significant update shocked fans and raised awareness about the risks associated with concussions, especially within the entertainment industry.

Lilly’s openness about her struggles highlights the importance of mental health discussions. She stated, “Now, my job is to get to the bottom of that with the doctors, and then embark on the hard work of fixing it.” In sharing her experience, Lilly encourages others to seek help if they experience similar issues. “I want to share what I am learning from them in case any of you out there are also experiencing repercussions from a TBI,” she noted.

Source: MEGA Evangeline Lilly encouraged others to seek help if they experience a similar injury.

Source: MEGA Evangeline Lilly shared the importance of prioritizing mental health and well-being.