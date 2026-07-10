Everyone Is Getting a Home Sauna and Cold Plunge Right Now — Here's How to Actually Afford One

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Key Takeaways Premium fitness and wellness equipment — including Pelotons, Tonals, NordicTrack treadmills, infrared saunas, and cold plunges — is more in-demand than ever, but retail prices put it out of reach for most households.

Commonplace is a premium secondhand marketplace where professionally inspected fitness and wellness equipment is available at up to 70% off retail, with white-glove delivery and professional installation included.

The platform's combination of HSA/FSA eligibility and secondhand pricing creates a powerful double savings opportunity, allowing consumers to save up to 70% compared to buying new.

Through bridging the gap between healthcare spending and preventative wellness, Commonplace reflects a broader shift in how Americans approach health, moving from a reactive model focused on treatment to a proactive model centered on long-term well-being. If your social media feed looks anything like ours, it's full of home saunas, cold plunges, Pelotons tucked into curated garages, and Tonals mounted on freshly painted accent walls. Wellness equipment that used to live exclusively in high-end gyms and celebrity homes has officially gone mainstream — and everyone, it seems, wants a piece of it. The problem? The price tags haven't gotten the memo. A new Tonal runs $4,000 before installation. A quality infrared sauna starts around $3,500 and climbs fast. Cold plunges from premium brands can easily hit $7,000 or more. That's exactly the gap Commonplace was built to fill. The premium secondhand marketplace specializes in big-ticket fitness and wellness equipment, and gives you a similar buying experience to purchasing new.

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The Wellness Equipment Everyone Wants Right Now and What It Actually Costs at Full Retail Price The home wellness trend isn't slowing down. Cold plunge therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and at-home strength training have moved from biohacker niche to mainstream lifestyle staple, fueled by everything from celebrity wellness routines to a post-pandemic obsession with home as sanctuary. The most in-demand equipment comes with price tags to match. A Peloton Bike+ retails for $2,495. A Tonal Smart Home Gym runs $4,000 before a $495 installation fee. NordicTrack's commercial treadmill line ranges from $1,799 to $3,999, and Bowflex home gym systems run anywhere from $1,000 to $3,500. On the wellness side, a two-person infrared sauna starts around $3,500 and climbs to $6,000 or more. A quality cold plunge or ice bath falls between $5,500 and $8,000, and premium massage chairs range from $4,000 to $8,000. Premium? Absolutely. Accessible to most households at those prices? Not quite. That's where Commonplace changes the math. What Makes Commonplace a Fundamentally Different Experience From Every Other Secondhand Marketplace You've probably tried to buy something big secondhand before. You know how it goes: listings with one blurry photo, sellers who ghost, delivery that's somehow your problem, and a nagging feeling that something's wrong with the equipment by the time it arrives. Commonplace was built specifically around the opposite experience. Every piece of fitness and wellness equipment on the platform: every Peloton, every Tonal, every sauna and cold plunge is professionally inspected and verified before it gets picked up from the seller. Payments are secure and managed, with a $1 hold at checkout and the remainder due only when the equipment is physically in your hands. A nationwide delivery network handles white-glove delivery, professional installation, and on-site testing. It's the experience you'd want buying a $4,000 piece of equipment, which is exactly what you're doing, just at a fraction of that price. Commonplace handles everything that makes secondhand feel risky so that buying premium wellness equipment feels like it should.

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How Much You Can Actually Save on Premium Fitness and Wellness Equipment Through Commonplace Commonplace inventory is priced at up to 70% off retail — which means the equipment that's been sitting on your wish list starts looking a lot more like a realistic purchase. Instead of just selling fitness and wellness equipment, it combines three things that rarely come together: HSA/FSA payment support, secondhand pricing, and professional delivery and installation. That combination matters because fitness and wellness equipment can be expensive, bulky, and intimidating to buy. A high-end treadmill, therapeutic hot tub, cold plunge, or massage chair is not exactly an impulse purchase. Even when buyers find a good deal secondhand, they often have to worry about whether the item works, how to move it, how to install it, and whether the transaction is trustworthy. Commonplace removes that friction. Eligible equipment is verified and inspected. Payments are secure. Delivery and setup are included. That turns a category that can feel complicated and risky into a luxury retail experience. In addition to making wellness equipment cheaper, Commonplace is making the entire process feel like a legitimate health investment. If you have an HSA or FSA account, certain equipment, like cold plunges, saunas, and home gym systems, may qualify for tax-advantaged spending with a Letter of Medical Necessity, stretching your savings even further. Commonplace is currently the only marketplace where you can use HSA and FSA funds on secondhand wellness equipment. Browse Commonplace's current inventory to see what's available in your area.

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Frequently Asked Questions Can I Use HSA or FSA Funds To Purchase Fitness Equipment? In some cases, yes. Certain fitness and wellness products may qualify if used to treat or prevent a medical condition and supported by a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) from a licensed healthcare provider. Eligibility can vary based on your specific health situation and plan requirements. Why Is Commonplace's Secondhand Model Significant? Commonplace allows consumers to purchase professionally inspected wellness and fitness equipment at prices that can be substantially lower than retail. When combined with potential HSA/FSA tax savings, buyers may be able to maximize the value of their healthcare dollars while gaining access to premium wellness products. What Makes Commonplace Different From Buying Used Equipment Through a Traditional Marketplace? Unlike many peer-to-peer platforms, Commonplace handles key parts of the transaction process, including equipment verification, secure payments, white-glove delivery, and installation. This creates a more convenient and reliable experience for consumers purchasing large, high-value fitness and wellness products.

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