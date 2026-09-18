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Ex-CNN Star Jim Acosta Says Fewer Donald Trump Flags in Rural Virginia Signal a 'Vibe Shift' Ahead of Key GOP Race

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Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta observed that the fewer Trump flags in rural Virginia signal a 'vibe shift.'

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET

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Jim Acosta has something to say about President Donald Trump's influence.

The former CNN anchor recently observed that fewer flags are bearing Trump's name across rural Virginia, saying that it signals a "vibe shift."

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Jim Acosta Questioned Donald Trump's Influence in Virginia

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Image of Jim Acosta observed that fewer flags are bearing Donald Trump's name across rural Virginia.
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta observed that fewer flags are bearing Donald Trump's name across rural Virginia.

During Thursday's episode of The Jim Acosta Show, the host said, "Something culturally is changing in that part of Virginia, in rural Virginia. I'm not seeing as many Trump flags as I used to. I used to see them all the time driving around."

Sharing his theory, Acosta said, "When the gas prices go up, the Trump flags come down. That's what I've been seeing."

While mentioning how Trump's influence appears to be fading ahead of the key GOP race, Acosta also emphasized to Beth Macy that she has a real chance to take over a GOP seat based on what he's seeing.

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Image of Jim Acosta said Donald Trump's influence appears to be fading ahead of the key GOP race.
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta said Donald Trump's influence appears to be fading ahead of the key GOP race.

Macy, a Democratic congressional candidate from the region, who appeared on the show as a guest, agreed with him.

She said that the change is turning up in territory she called "as red as it can be."

She went on to describe a beef farmer "whose family has been on that property since the Revolutionary War for 300 years" and who is married to a Marine Corps vet.

The couple "have never voted Democrat in their lives," Macy said, but asked a volunteer for a 'Beth Macy' yard sign. "They go, 'We'll take one!'"

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Beth Macy Tied the Vibe Shift to Inflation

Image of Jim Acosta told Beth Macy that she has a real chance to take over a GOP seat based on what he's seeing.
Source: MEGA

Jim Acosta told Beth Macy that she has a real chance to take over a GOP seat based on what he's seeing.

Macy, who is running to unseat Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA), tied the shift to prices, citing inflation.

She said that Cline "put up an ad" claiming he helped get gas prices "low" even as diesel climbed.

"Diesel is up to $6.54 now, an all-time rate in history," Macy said, recalling a voter who told her, "I'm sick of being gas-lit."

Acosta then proceeded to cite the record and numbers shared by the Wall Street Journal, noting that the average price of a gallon of diesel "hit a fresh record high of $6.27."

Image of Beth Macy said the reaction of a protest group in Woodstock has 'flipped' against Donald Trump and the GOP.
Source: MEGA

Beth Macy said the reaction of a protest group in Woodstock has 'flipped' against Donald Trump and the GOP.

The candidate also pointed to a protest group in Woodstock that gathers "over the I-81 bridge every Saturday," saying the reaction has "flipped" against Trump and the GOP.

"When we first started protesting...it was eight people flipping them off for every one person honking in support," Macy said. "Now it's flipped. It's one to eight."

The ex-CNN anchor agreed, saying, "I am feeling a vibe shift. I certainly am."

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