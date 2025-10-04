Ex-Football Star Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Indianapolis, Hospitalized With 'Critical Injuries'
Oct. 4 2025, Published 2:04 p.m. ET
Former football player Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis and is currently in the hospital with critical injuries, a news outlet reported on Saturday, October 4.
Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning after two people were injured, one of them included Sanchez, who was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.
The 38-year-old star was in town for his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports. He was supposed to call Sunday's Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” FOX said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”
After the news got out, people immediately supported Sanchez.
One person wrote, "Prayers," while another said, "Wishing Mark a smooth recovery and strength to his family."
A third person added, "This is insane. Prayers to Mark Sanchez, he’s a good dude."
Sanchez, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, was on the Jets for four seasons.
In 2020, Sanchez spoke about his evolving career.
"Every year was a revolving door," Sanchez said on WFAN's Boomer and Gio Show. "Every year was a new formula. Instead of maybe a draft-and-develop mentality, it was, 'Let's go sign some of the best guys on the market and see what happens.' And every time you do that, you kind of roll the dice. And it just became difficult for everyone. And ... you're either the hero or the goat. When it doesn't work out, it's just, 'Hey, welp, see you later.' And then I woke up in Philly."
Sanchez spoke about how injuries sidelined his career, but in the end, it worked out for the best.
"Hindsight's 20-20," Sanchez said. "Listen, I think if some of the guys stayed healthy here or there, and you know the margin for error in this league is so small. You know, one play here, one play there changes perception a little bit, and maybe we stick together a little longer. Maybe we get through one of those valleys and get back up to one of the peaks that we should've been at."