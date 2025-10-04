Ex-Football Star Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Indianapolis, Hospitalized With 'Critical Injuries'

Article continues below advertisement

Former football player Mark Sanchez was stabbed in Indianapolis and is currently in the hospital with critical injuries, a news outlet reported on Saturday, October 4. Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning after two people were injured, one of them included Sanchez, who was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The 38-year-old star was in town for his broadcasting gig with FOX Sports. He was supposed to call Sunday's Colts vs. Raiders game at Lucas Oil Stadium. “Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition,” FOX said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time.”

After the news got out, people immediately supported Sanchez. One person wrote, "Prayers," while another said, "Wishing Mark a smooth recovery and strength to his family." A third person added, "This is insane. Prayers to Mark Sanchez, he’s a good dude."

