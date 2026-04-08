Royal Rift: Ex-Prince Andrew's Easter Absence Exposes Palace Damage Control Strategy

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The British royal family’s Easter service is typically a picture of unity, but this year, it doubled as a subtle but unmistakable message. King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William, Catherine, and other senior royals at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor for the annual Easter Matins service — one of the most visible moments on the royal calendar — but Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was nowhere to be seen. His absence, after attending the same service just a year ago, reflects a calculated shift in how the monarchy is managing one of its most persistent reputational crises.

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A Strategic Absence at a High-Profile Moment

Source: MEGA The Easter service highlighted a visible royal absence.

Andrew did not attend the service, which remains a key public-facing event for the royal family as Charles serves as supreme governor of the Church of England. Also missing were Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, though their absence was reportedly their own decision, not the king’s. As recently as last year, Andrew had still been appearing at select family gatherings despite stepping back from public duties in 2019 following scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew’s absence signaled tighter palace image control.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the wide release of the Epstein files, adding to ongoing fallout tied to Epstein-related sexual abuse allegations, which he has denied. He previously reached an out-of-court settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre without admitting wrongdoing.

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Inside the Palace’s Crisis Playbook

Source: MEGA The monarchy continued distancing itself from the scandal.

For crisis management experts, the optics of Andrew’s absence are anything but accidental. “A crisis team would advise Mr. Mountbatten Windsor to be seen with other members of the family for significant occasions and to rebuild his reputation with charity work,” says Quentin Langley, British author of Brandjack. “However, other members of the family will be getting advice to avoid public engagements with him and few charities would wish to be associated with him.” That push and pull between rehabilitation and isolation captures the monarchy’s current approach. While Andrew may be encouraged to quietly rebuild his image, the institution itself appears focused on minimizing association.

The Monarchy’s Image at Stake

Source: MEGA The royal family continued to navigate pressures, including calls for King Charles III to meet with Epstein survivors.