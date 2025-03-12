Exploring Tennessee DOT's Free Milkweed Seeds to Restore the Endangered Monarchs
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues its inspiring initiative to combat the alarming decline of monarch butterflies. Through its Project Milkweed, TDOT distributes free milkweed seeds to Tennessee residents, aiming to restore critical habitats for pollinators across the state.
This program began during National Pollinator Week in 2023 and has already distributed hundreds of thousands of seed packets. As it returns this year, it continues to gain momentum in communities and even tree nursery companies.
The Role of Milkweed in Monarch Butterfly Conservation
Milkweed plant, contrary to its name, is not a weed but a flowering plant that plays a crucial role in the life cycle of monarch butterflies. It serves as both a host plant and a food source for monarch caterpillars, providing a safe space for eggs and nourishment for larvae. The plant’s natural toxins also offer adult butterflies protection from predators.
However, urbanization, herbicide use, habitat loss, pesticide use, and climate change have significantly reduced milkweed populations across North America. Monarch butterfly populations have declined by 90% since 1992. This has devastatingly affected these butterflies that rely exclusively on milkweed during their migration between Mexico and Canada.
In an interview with News 2, Mike McClanahan, transportation manager for TDOT’s Highway Beautification Office, mentioned how the monarch butterfly is vital to Tennessee’s agriculture. Around one-third of the crops that Tennesseans consume daily grow in part thanks to pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Recognizing this urgent need, TDOT’s Project Milkweed seeks to restore these vital habitats by encouraging residents to plant these seeds in their yards and communities. The program distributes two species of milkweed seeds: common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) and butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa).
Both species, native to Tennessee, thrive in local conditions, making them ideal for ecological restoration projects. Through these seeds, residents can contribute directly to the conservation of monarchs while supporting other pollinator species, such as bees and hummingbirds.
The Role of Native Plant Nurseries
Professional nurseries play a vital role in supporting TDOT's conservation efforts. Tennessee-based tree nursery TN Nursery, with decades of experience in native plant cultivation, an extensive inventory of over 72 species of native plants, and 300+ varieties available, has positioned itself as a key partner in this environmental initiative.
As a trusted supplier of wholesale trees and native plants like milkweed plants (Asclepias Tuberosa), TN Nursery provides resources and knowledge that empower individuals and communities to participate in pollinator conservation efforts. Their varieties complement TDOT’s offerings, allowing homeowners and landscapers to expand their planting efforts.
Additionally, the company provides educational resources on cultivating these seeds successfully, guaranteeing that program participants achieve optimal results.
TN Nursery’s owner, Tammy Sons, mentions, “TDOT's free seed program is an excellent starting point, and we want to be their partner, especially in educating many homeowners and organizations on creating sustainable butterfly gardens.”
TN Nursery has long advocated for sustainable landscaping practices and native plant preservation. The company’s commitment to environmental restoration aligns seamlessly with TDOT’s goals for Project Milkweed.
Sons expressed optimism about the future. “We’re seeing more awareness about the importance of native plants and pollinators than ever before. It’s encouraging to know that people care deeply about preserving our natural heritage.”
TDOT's Project Milkweed will continue in 2025, offering Tennessee residents another opportunity to participate in this crucial conservation effort. Meanwhile, wholesale plant nurseries like TN Nursery will continue working year-round to support pollinator populations through sustainable plant cultivation and expert guidance.