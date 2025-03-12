Exploring Tennessee DOT's Free Milkweed Seeds to Restore the Endangered Monarchs

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) continues its inspiring initiative to combat the alarming decline of monarch butterflies. Through its Project Milkweed, TDOT distributes free milkweed seeds to Tennessee residents, aiming to restore critical habitats for pollinators across the state.

This program began during National Pollinator Week in 2023 and has already distributed hundreds of thousands of seed packets. As it returns this year, it continues to gain momentum in communities and even tree nursery companies.