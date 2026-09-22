Fall Essentials: Hot Spots, Makeup, Sweaters and More

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Cozy season is here! From snuggling up with a hot chocolate and a warm blanket to taking a stroll in the crisp weather, these products will help make any fall season better. Keep scrolling to see OK!'s fall essentials gift guide.

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Pacsun The Wild Collective x NFL LA Rams Long Sleeve Polo Sweatshirt: The Wild Collective x NFL LA Rams Long Sleeve Polo Sweatshirt brings a sporty twist to classic team style. Made with a soft fleece lining, it features long sleeves, a polo collar, button-front placket, LA Rams front embroidery, team logo embroidery at the sleeve cuff, and ribbed striped neck, cuffs, and hem.

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Babe Original Launches Cloud 9 Lip Serum: This hydrating lip serum smooths, blurs, and visibly firms while a cooling metal applicator delivers an instantly refreshing feel. The Cloud 9 Lip Collection is available in four sweet-treat-inspired shades and flavors: Clear, Pink Skies, Vanilla Breeze, and Sunset Sugar.

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Gain x Grinch Detergent Flings in Grinchmas™ Cheer: The Grinch may be synonymous with stink, stank and stunk, but this holiday season Gain is giving him a fresh start. The Gain x Grinch Collection pairs festive fragrance with one of the season’s most recognizable characters, turning mean into clean with new products designed to add a little more holiday cheer to laundry day.

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Universal Standard x Abisola Omole: The Universal Standard x Abisola Omole collection is made for fall dressing, pairing the season’s rich textures and colors with polished pieces that easily fit into an existing wardrobe. The seven-piece capsule features sculptural tailoring, faux suede, soft knits and a double-faced wool-blend cape in autumn-ready shades of chocolate, jewel-toned green, pale pink and Abisola Blue. Designed in Universal Standard’s full size range of 00-40, each piece balances statement-making style with versatility, making the collection ideal for everything from everyday layering to elevated fall occasions.

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ORA Method Acupuncture + Lymphatic Drainage: ORA Method puts its own spin on lymphatic drainage by pairing it with acupuncture for a more holistic, full-body reset. The 80-minute treatment begins with targeted acupuncture to help support lymphatic flow and address areas of stagnation, followed by a full-body lymphatic drainage massage to encourage circulation, reduce puffiness and fluid retention, and leave you feeling lighter and refreshed. The treatment is available at ORA Method’s NoHo and Upper East Side locations in New York City.

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Weightless Air Dry Cream From Curlsmith: Curlsmith’s Weightless Air Dry Cream is an easy fall staple for curls that need an extra dose of moisture as temperatures drop. The lightweight leave-in is infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and detangle while enhancing natural curl texture without weighing hair down or leaving behind residue, making it ideal for soft, defined, air-dried curls.

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RYZE Pumpkin Spice Latte Mushroom Coffee, a new limited-edition seasonal flavor, is available now exclusively at Target stores nationwide. Available for a limited time this fall, Pumpkin Spice Latte brings the nostalgic flavors of the season’s most iconic coffee ritual to RYZE’s functional coffee lineup. The creamy blend combines classic notes of cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves and nutmeg for a cozy, indulgent sip that feels like fall in a cup. Like every RYZE mushroom coffee, the new seasonal flavor is made with RYZE’s proprietary SUPER6™ blend of USA-grown organic functional mushrooms, designed to support clean energy, mental clarity and healthy digestion. It’s also 100% vegan, giving consumers a functional way to indulge in their favorite fall flavor.

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Copper Amino Isolate Lipid 1% (CAIL) From NIOD: NIOD CAIL is a lipid-rich copper peptide serum that helps support firmer, smoother, more resilient skin while also providing nourishing, barrier-supportive hydration

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Wedge Set | 52, 56 & 60 | Torched From Bomb Tech Golf: Most wedges force you to pay premium prices for marginal gains. BombTech's Wedge Set (52°/56°/60°) is built to close the gap without the Big Golf markup. $137 vs. $100 per wedge gives everyday golfers a complete short-game arsenal at a real price. Backed by our 60-day on-course guarantee, it's the kind of value story that resonates with golfers tired of paying for a logo or clubs not designed for them.

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Limitless Innovations TotalDesk Price: 99.99: The Limitless TotalDesk is a portable sitting, standing, and laying-desk solution that is perfect for organizing workspaces in offices, living rooms, bedrooms, and more! Featuring 4 height levels and 90° tilt adjustment, this easy-to-use table can adapt to any individual and environment. The Storage Drawer stashes pens, pencils, paper, and more and can also double as a Cup Holder to keep everything within reach. Includes a Book Stand, Accessory Slot, and Phone Mount to conveniently display a device and book while working on the TotalDesk.

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Cariloha Classic Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set ($249): Bask in the breathable, buttery-softness of CARILOHA Classic bamboo viscose sheets. Made from 100% organic bamboo viscose in a soft twill weave, these sheets deliver a smoother, more tailored take on everyday comfort with island-inspired style. Softer than 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton, these bamboo viscose cooling sheets are naturally breathable and moisture-wicking to help keep you comfortably cool and just right all night. Ideal for hot sleepers, these cooling bed sheets support restful sleep in every season.

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Woxer Women’s Boxer Briefs - Star 3” ($24.00): Feel comfortable in your skin while feeling comfortable in your underwear with Woxer. Explore the varied, colorful styles and inclusive sizing for every body. Super soft, high-quality, and made to move with you, the comfortable soft waistband never pinches into the stomach. Their underwear is breathable, moisture-wicking, and chafe-free, while featuring sustainable luxury fabric (Modal) made from beechwood trees. Pair them with Woxer bralettes (Boss, Icon) for a style all your own. Sensory-friendly with tag-free care label.

3" inseam

Mid-rise

Signature no-dig waistband

Lined front and inside leg panels

Made from modal, a lightweight, breathable & sustainable fabric

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JELL-O™ x Tower 28 Lil' Pudding Mini Lip Softie Gift Set: The limited-edition JELL-O x Tower 28 Lil’ Pudding Snack Set includes four mini Lip Softie Tinted Lip Treatments inspired by classic pudding flavors. Each balm offers high shine, comfort, and long-lasting hydration while being fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive lips. The flavors include Strawberry Cheesecake (Sheer Creamy Pink), Chocolate Vanilla Swirls (Sheer Chocolate Brown), Banana Cream (Clear), and Pistachio (Clear). Formulated with ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil, and lysine, the balms use 100% food-grade flavor and meet Tower 28’s clean beauty standards.

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L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up: L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up is a temporary root touch-up spray that instantly conceals gray roots between salon visits or permanent color applications. Its lightweight, non-sticky, transfer-resistant formula provides 100% gray coverage, dries in just one minute, and lasts until your next shampoo. Available in nine shades, it blends seamlessly with your existing hair color and can also be used to fill in sparse areas for a fuller-looking hairline. The ammonia-, peroxide-, and mineral oil-free formula is gentle enough for frequent use on color-treated hair and requires no mixing or developer.

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Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Recovery Face Serum: Génifique Ultimate Recovery Face Serum is a new and improved hydrating and soothing recovery serum, powered by Beta-Glucan to help repair the skin’s moisture barrier and accelerate surface renewal. Inspired by medical-grade repair, no serum repairs better- helping reverse visible signs of skin damage for stronger, healthier-looking skin. Skin appears more radiant after just 1 use, with 90% reporting improved skin quality and 89% seeing no new lines.

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L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Rich Night Cream: L’Oreal Paris introduces the latest innovation to their Revitalift franchise with the NEW Revitalift Triple Power Rich Night Cream. This 3-in-1 luxurious, balm-like moisturizer is clinically proven to reveal younger-looking skin while you sleep, delivering visibly smoother texture, reduced wrinkles, and enhanced radiance in as little as two weeks. Inspired by professional dermatological peels, the breakthrough formula combines 10% Glycolic Acid, BHA, and PHA with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to gently resurface, brighten, and deeply hydrate skin overnight.

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Coastal Granddaughter™ Coffee Table Book: Coastal Granddaughter is a premium coastal photography coffee table book by photographer Heidi Drexler Stehr, capturing the timeless beauty and nostalgic spirit of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. Inspired by Heidi’s own childhood summers on the Cape, the book celebrates the places, traditions, and little moments that make coastal New England feel like home. With 289 pages of beautifully curated photography printed on luxury art paper, it’s a meaningful keepsake and thoughtful gift for Cape lovers, New England enthusiasts, coastal home lovers, travelers, design lovers, or anyone who holds a special summer memory close. Designed to be displayed and revisited, Coastal Granddaughter brings a little piece of summer into the home all year long.

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Pear Scare From Bloom Nutrition ($24.99 per 12 pk): A spooky-sweet seasonal sip that puts a playful spin on pear, bringing the crisp, juicy flavor of fall to Bloom’s Sparkling Energy lineup.

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TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls: TAST!EZ is upgrading mozzarella sticks and potato bites with TAST!EZ Flavor-Fulls, a new lineup featuring delicious, cheese- and sauce-filled centers that offer a bold hit of flavor from crunchy exterior to the melty core. Because the sauce is built in, Flavor-Fulls deliver the full dipping experience without extra prep, condiments or cleanup. Available at select Walmart and Wakefern locations nationwide for an MSRP of $4.99. Cheddar & Bacon Potato Bites: Delicious potato bites filled with cheddar and bacon for a hot, satisfying snack that delivers layers of hearty flavor and texture. Mini Creamy Garlic Mozzarella Sticks: Crispy breading, melty mozzarella and a creamy garlic sauce center offer a rich, savory twist on a familiar favorite. Mini Marinara Mozzarella Sticks: Melty cheese and marinara sauce wrapped in a crispy coating for the classic dipping experience in one easy, snackable bite.

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Agency's Skin Smoothing Booster: A copper peptide-powered serum designed to support collagen, hydration, and smoother, healthier-looking skin. The lightweight formula helps visibly improve skin texture while delivering hydration, making it an easy addition to any skincare routine.

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Cinnamon Toast Protein Cereal From Catalina Crunch: Fan-favorite cereal that brings a cozy, cinnamon-forward flavor to fall mornings, back-to-school breakfasts, afternoon snacking and late-night cravings, with 11g of protein and 6g of fiber.

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Teremana x The Skin Deep Conversation Deck: Teremana teamed up with The Skin Deep, the creators behind the viral conversation card game, on a custom 52-card deck (Share the Mana) designed to spark deeper, more meaningful conversations around the table. Rather than falling back on the usual party chatter, guests can pull a card throughout the night to uncover new stories, unexpected answers and conversations they might not otherwise have. The physical deck is available for $16 via The Skin Deep, with a digital version also available on Teremana.com.

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Gimme Seaweed x Hedley & Bennett Apron: Gimme Seaweed, the pioneer and #1 organic seaweed snack brand in the U.S., is bringing Korean-inspired crunch to the kitchen with a new collaboration with cult-favorite kitchen brand Hedley & Bennett to celebrate the launch of K-Crisps™. Gimme’s first-of-its-kind organic roasted seaweed topping is inspired by a staple of everyday Korean cooking and taps into America’s growing appetite for savory, crunchy pantry toppers like furikake and chili crisp. K-Crisps combine roasted organic seaweed flakes and sesame crunch for bold umami flavor, a touch of sweetness and craveable crunch, all in an easy shake-and-sprinkle format. The Gimme Seaweed x Hedley & Bennett limited-edition apron brings Gimme’s colorful brand world and Korean roots to life through a playful, custom design that cooks can actually wear. It features Gimme’s signature turtle, a symbol associated with longevity and good fortune across many Asian cultures, alongside the Korean son-garak heart, or finger heart, a familiar expression of love and connection. The design captures the same personality behind K-Crisps: bringing a little more flavor, crunch and joy to whatever you’re making. Each apron also comes with a coupon for a free bag of K-Crisps to shake over everything from rice and ramen to eggs, avocado toast and popcorn.

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Ballerina Farm Pumpkin Pie Farmer Protein: Ballerina Farm’s limited-edition Pumpkin Pie Farmer Protein is back for fall, bringing a seasonal twist to the brand’s nutrient-dense protein powder. With a warm, cozy pumpkin pie flavor and 24g of protein per serving, it’s an easy way to add a festive boost of protein to smoothies, shakes, oatmeal, baked goods, and more.

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Tubby Todd x Sockerbit Halloween Collection: Cult-favorite family skincare brand Tubby Todd has teamed up with Swedish candy brand Sockerbit for a limited-edition Halloween collection. The collaboration brings Sockerbit’s colorful, candy-inspired aesthetic to Tubby Todd’s gentle skincare favorites and marks the return of the fan-favorite Black Cherry scent, with notes of tart açaí, juicy cherry, and sweet almond. The collection includes Hair + Body Wash, Everyday Lotion, bundles, gift sets, and festive Scary Cherry Bath Bombs.

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method limited edition body wash, artist collection, New York City: method® launched its Artist Collection in partnership with Latinx artists from seven cities to reimagine its iconic body wash bottles. The New York City bottle, created in partnership with NYC-based artist Camila Rosa, features a design that weaves together New York and Latinx identity. It represents the city in motion, featuring a central figure rooted in Latinx heritage, with scents of vanilla chai, cashmere, and santal.

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Maeva Women's Daily Nutrition Shake: Maeva Women’s Daily Nutrition Shake is an all-in-one daily nutrition shake designed to support women’s overall wellness, particularly during the GLP-1 journey. Each serving delivers 20g of complete protein, creatine, collagen, hyaluronic acid, biotin, fiber, probiotics, digestive enzymes, and 15 essential vitamins and minerals to support muscle, energy, hair, skin, nails, and digestive health. Available in indulgent Tahitian Vanilla and Belgian Chocolate flavors, it offers comprehensive daily nutrition in one delicious shake.

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Coop Sleep Goods Copper + Collection: Coop Sleep Goods, the leading sleep brand recognized for its adjustable pillows and customizable launches the Copper+ collection, its first-ever collection bringing skincare benefits to the bedroom. The new Copper+ Pillow and Copper+ Sheet Set are made with copper-infused fibers that help reduce up to 99.9% of acne- and odor-causing bacteria, creating a fresher, cleaner sleep surface for your skin and hair night after night.

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Clarity Reset Demineralizer Pre-Shampoo ($32): Clarity Reset Demineralizer Pre-Shampoo is a gentle pre-shampoo treatment designed to help capture, loosen, and rinse away hard water mineral, metal, and chlorine buildup before cleansing. Using a process of chelation, binding to metals and minerals, it targets the mineral and metal deposits that traditional clarifying treatments may leave behind, allowing your hair’s surface to reflect light with clarity and improved shine.

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Bagatelle Collection Cropped Trucker With Combo Collar From TJ Maxx: The Cropped Trucker With Combo Collar from Bagatelle Collection is a chic, denim trucker jacket with a faux leather collar that's perfect for throwing on for your commute during chilly fall mornings.

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Napoleoni Made In Italy Suede Heeled Booties From TJ Maxx: Suede, heeled booties from Napoleoni in a beautiful fall olive offers an elevated take on a fall staple. They're an easy choice to pair with your favorite denim or dresses throughout the season.

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Max Studio London Mid-weight Mock Neck Sweater From Marshalls: This Mid-weight Mock Neck Sweater from Max Studio London is a cozy essential that's perfect for chilly days. It's easy to layer, dress up or down, and pairs perfectly with other fall closet staples.

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The Icon Cream - Heritage: A timeless original beloved by icons The cream that launched a thousand faces on the silver screen! This faithful re-creation of the nourishing moisturizer that lay beneath the signature looks of Hollywood’s Golden Era delivers deep moisturization, either twice-daily or as a deluxe night cream. The Icon Cream – Heritage captures the glamor and grace of a bygone era. FEATURES: Delivers deep, luxurious moisturization for soft, smooth and beautifully nourished skin.

Rich, heritage formula ideal as a daily moisturizer or an indulgent, restorative overnight treatment.

Royal Jelly, Honey and Propolis Extracts nourish and condition for a luminous, timeless complexion.

Lanolin and Glycerin, favorites of the era, provide intense hydration to lock in moisture.

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Buttercup PRO ($229) From Drybar: The icon, reimagined. Thirteen years after introducing its iconic Buttercup Blow-Dryer, Drybar is reinventing the tool that helped put the brand on the map. Buttercup PRO takes everything Drybar has learned from 14+ years and millions of salon blowouts and brings it into a next-generation dryer built for more power, faster drying, and a more personalized styling experience without compromising hair health. Professional performance meets intelligent, intuitive technology, with features that remember how you style, adapt to your attachments, and let you customize your blowout based on your hair and desired finish.

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Drift x Twilight: Your Own Personal Brand of Fragrance: Fall is officially Twilight season. Launching September 14, Drift is bringing fans back to Forks with a limited-edition home and car fragrance collection inspired by The Twilight Saga. The exclusive scent blends plum butter, moon flower, vanilla velvet and Twilight woods for a moody, fruity-woody fragrance that captures all the cozy, misty Pacific Northwest nostalgia. The collection includes Drift’s Home Scent Diffuser, Car Scent Starter Kit, Wood Car Fragrance and giftable sets, making it a fun fall pick for Twihards ready to make their home, or car, smell like Forks.

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Arlo Maxi From LSPACE: The Arlo Maxi is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress for sun-soaked days. This flattering silhouette, designed with button-front details and crossed open back straps, strikes an effortless balance of style and function. The dusty fig shade is made for summer dressing, offering an earthy take on warm, moody hues.

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Evenflo Elara 2-in-1 Smart Motion Swing & Soothing Nest: The Evenflo® Elara™ 2-in-1 Smart Motion Swing & Soothing Nest™ features advanced SensorySoothe™ Technology, using lights, sounds, music, and gentle rocking motions to help calm baby. Cry detection automatically responds when baby cries, while app connectivity allows parents to customize settings from their mobile device.

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Vardag G-1000 Pile Jacket W From Fjallraven: Combining durable weather resistance with soft warmth, the Vardag G-1000® Pile Jacket for women is built for everyday outdoor life. Its recycled polyester and organic cotton G-1000® outer fabric stands up to wind and light rain, while the thick pile fleece lining retains warmth and comfort. The boxy fit and raglan sleeves enhance freedom of movement and easy layering over sweaters or under shells, while adjustable cuffs and hem help reduce drafts. Adaptable and reliable, its weather resistance can be enhanced with Greenland Wax for year-round versatility.

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KANZEN MEAL: KANZEN MEAL is a new line of delicious, nutrient-dense frozen meals that make it easy to prioritize nutrition, even when life gets busy. The lineup reimagines familiar comfort classics across five flavor-packed varieties: Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti Carbonara, Spaghetti Bolognese, Spicy Dan Dan, and Shrimp Teriyaki. Each chef-crafted dish delivers up to 24 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, zero added sugar, and at least 33% of the daily recommended value for 27 essential vitamins and minerals. It’s an effortless solution for hitting daily wellness goals as busy fall schedules pick up. KANZEN MEAL is available at select retailers nationwide, including banners across Albertsons Companies and Ahold Delhaize, as well as Kroger and Wegmans for under $7.

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Sony WH-CH730N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: Designed for commuters, hybrid workers, students, and casual music listeners, the WH-CH730N are crafted for all-day comfort. Available in five fun colors, the new headphones feature a lightweight foldable design, improved call quality, superior noise cancellation, and up to 50 hours of battery life.

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The NEW GODIVA Holiday 2026 Advent Calendar is now available! Wrapped in festive "Winter in the City" packaging, the must have gift of the season features 24 unique pieces of premium GODIVA chocolate, including an assortment of dark, milk, and white chocolates with silky ganaches, fruit flavors, smooth caramels, and more. Add to your holiday gifting list and pick up now at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and GODIVA.com.

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As we gear up for Fall routines, you’ll want to stock up on Nature Made’s Focus Boost Capsules to help reduce mental fatigue and help support your focus and attention. The fast-acting, synergistic combination of green tea caffeine and l-theanine is designed to help you manage the tasks at hand. Available now on NatureMade.com, Amazon, Walmart and Target.

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The Point From Rothy's: A decade after Rothy’s debuted its original icon, The Point reimagines the signature pointed-toe flat with a sharper, more refined silhouette and thoughtful updates for even greater comfort. Available in an array of classic and statement colors, including ReVelvet™ options, the new design features a lower V-shaped vamp, roomier toe box, enhanced arch support and plush footbed, while retaining the signature knit upper and machine-washable construction. The result is a modern evolution of one of Rothy’s most recognizable silhouettes, designed to be as polished as it is comfortable. The launch is accompanied by Rothy’s new “Point of View” campaign, which brings together a diverse group of 16 women across art, fashion, sports, literature and culture, including Malika Andrews, Mami Gummer, Jane Moseley, and Coco Mellors, to share what they know to be true. Together, the shoe and campaign celebrate a Rothy’s icon while giving it a fresh point of view for its next chapter.

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1826® Limited Edition Saucepan with Antique Brass Handle (without lid): For a touch of French heritage in the kitchen, Cristel’s limited-edition 1826® Saucepan celebrates the 200th anniversary of the company’s historic Fesches-le-Châtel factory, where the world’s first stamped saucepan was produced in 1826. The elegant brushed stainless steel design nods to the original with its distinctive tapered silhouette and antique brass handle, while modern features—including a heat-diffusing base and induction compatibility—make it well suited for today’s kitchens. Available in three sizes, it’s a functional yet beautiful piece for anyone who appreciates cookware with a story.

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The Sargento Balanced Breaks® line offers convenient, on-the-go snack packs that pair 100% real, natural cheese with a variety of sweet and savory ingredients. The portfolio features original cheese, nut, and dried fruit combinations, as well as Sweet Balanced Breaks® pairing natural cheese with dark chocolate and dried fruits for a touch of indulgence. The platform also includes a dedicated Cheese & Cracker line—a savory collaboration with Mondelēz International pairing natural cheese with iconic crackers like Ritz®, Triscuit®, and Wheat Thins®—and the Fun! Balanced Breaks® line, which mixes natural cheese with sweet snack favorites like Mini CHIPS AHOY!® cookies, Cocoa TEDDY GRAHAMS®, and Honey TEDDY GRAHAMS®.

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Dalton Sweater From LSPACE: The Dalton Sweater from LSPACE adds a coastal touch to cozy dressing. Rich berry wine stripes paired with a boxy fit and collared neckline make for a relaxed but elevated look perfect for early morning coffee runs, slow days at the farmer’s market, and every casual autumn errand in between.

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Scenario Smocked Waist Peasant Midi Dress From Walmart: Get ready to fall in love with the Peasant Dress, a boho-inspired look now updated by Scenario. This comfy dress boasts a soft scoop neckline with tie detailing and a smocked waist that provides a stretch fit that’s perfect for all-day wear. The A-line skirt creates a flattering silhouette with effortless movement, so it’s ideal for casual outings, weekend wear or warm-weather events. Pair it with Scenario's Clogs or a shoulder bag for a complete outfit. Only at Walmart.

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Ranch Pools Extends the Season with Heaters and Chillers: The stock tank pool trend isn’t cooling off just because summer is over. Ranch Pools’ design-forward pools can now be paired with a heater and chiller, transforming the season’s buzziest backyard upgrade into a warm cozy hangout or an at-home cold plunge. Your backyard can continue to serve as a gathering place for after-school swims, relaxed weekends and fall get-togethers rather than being packed away as soon as summer ends. Customizable, stylish and more affordable than an in-ground pool, it’s makes your backyard the ultimate outdoor destination for every season. RanchPools.co

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Sadie Slide, NEW style, available now, $140 - From SeaVees: Cherry | Black | Dark Chocolate An elevated slide with the polished look of leather and the easy comfort of rubber. A flattering soft square toe and sleek low profile complement any look, while a bio based memory foam footbed provides all day cushioning. Effortless to slip on and ready to move from day to night.

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Fields Good: Fields Good is a flavor-first functional cookie brand founded by longtime friends Ashley Fields and Kim Anderson, created to prove that a cookie can taste genuinely delicious while doing a little more for your day. The lineup reimagines the everyday cookie through three functional varieties designed for different moments: FOCUS, made with Cognizin® Citicoline, creatine and caffeine; PROTEIN, packed with 10g of protein and 4g of fiber; and SLEEP, made with ingredients including L-theanine, passionflower and valerian root. After two years spent perfecting the recipes, Fields Good delivers craveable cookies with thoughtfully selected functional ingredients—whether you’re powering through a busy morning, reaching for an afternoon snack or winding down at night.

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A better-for-you sip for getting back into the daily grind, whether it’s packed with lunch, grabbed for an afternoon pick-me-up or enjoyed during the 3PM slump. With 6g of prebiotic fiber, just 3–5g of sugar and 35–40 calories, it delivers nostalgic iced tea flavor with a modern, functional twist. Plus, the brand’s new slim cans are now available in ~1,100 Target stores nationwide, making it an easy addition to the back-to-school Target run.

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TAL 24oz Stainless Steel 2-in-1 Straw and Chug Water Bottle with Push Lid, Navy Stripes: With summer coming to a close and the school year kicking off, TAL Hydration's 2-in-1 bottle is the perfect go-to for staying refreshed and hydrated all day long. Designed to keep your drink at the perfect temperature, it’s ready to go from the classroom to the gym, on the commute home, and everywhere in between.

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Philippe Chow Fifth Ave, Midtown: Since opening its spectacular Fifth Avenue flagship in March 2026, Philippe Chow has quickly become one of Midtown's hottest reservations, drawing designers, editors, models, celebrities, athletes, and tastemakers long after the runway lights dim. Just steps from Fifth Avenue's luxury fashion houses, the glamorous restaurant pairs Chef Philippe Chow's modern Beijing-style cuisine with signature tableside theatrics, from the Whole Peking Duck carved to order to the flambéed Cotton Candy Baked Alaska, making it one of Fashion Week's top places to see and be seen. Already a fixture of New York's cultural scene, Philippe Chow has welcomed everyone from Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis to its tables, while also earning mentions in songs by Fabolous, Wale, Lupe Fiasco, Meek Mill, and A$AP Ferg. This season, the restaurant celebrates the intersection of fashion and hospitality with The Max Alexander™, a couture-inspired signature beverage created in collaboration with TIME100 Creator Max Alexander, the Guinness World Record holder and youngest fashion designer to present a collection at Paris Fashion Week.

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Source: William Jess Laird

BRASS + The Tusk Bar, NoMad: As New York City prepares to welcome its most stylish crowd, sister venues BRASS and The Tusk Bar, both located within The Evelyn Hotel, stand out as go-to destinations for fashion insiders. From pre-show cocktails to late-night dinners and drinks, the two venues offer distinct yet equally stylish settings for the city’s fashion set. The Tusk Bar is a favorite among fashion-forward influencers and tastemakers, inviting guests to linger over cocktails and bites in an intimate, eclectic setting. Meanwhile, BRASS channels the energy and glamour of old New York through a fresh, contemporary lens, serving as a runway for Dauphinette’s 2025 fashion show, where Vivian Jenna Wilson made her runway debut in the lookbook finale wearing a signature beetle-embellished piece by designer Olivia Cheng.

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mva.wine Wine Collection No 5 - Golden Hour: mva.wine’s Golden Hour is a six-bottle collection of 100% French wines chosen to showcase the unexpected variety of lesser-known appellations across France. The collection moves from vibrant whites and rosé to expressive reds, bringing together bottles from independent producers including Domaine Marcel Couturier, Benoit Chauveau, Domaine Jocelyn Raoux, Château Romanin, Domaine Boudau and Domaine Galy. Designed for days when you’re in a good mood, Golden Hour is an invitation to explore French wine beyond the usual names and regions, with each bottle selected for its distinctive character and sense of place. The six-bottle collection is available exclusively to mva.wine members.

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Skull of Sweets ($35) From Dylan’s Candy Bar: Throw a Halloween skull-ebration with the Skull of Sweets. The white chocolatey skull, splattered with bright, bold colors, is an edible work of art. It’s handmade, so no two are alike. Filled with crunchy candy bones, gummy worms and eyeballs, just use the Dylan’s Candy Bar mallet to break it open and start snacking. Packaged in a clear acetate box with a ribbon, it’s an eye-catching place setting, party favor or addition to boo baskets.

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Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky: All-malt, and quite the all-rounder, Orchard House features some of Scotland’s fruitiest whiskies. A lively and fragrant sipper with a light oak infuence, perfect for the home bar. Aromas of apple and pear dominate, with hints of pineapple, lemon and lime zest, and Earl Grey tea. Take a sip and note the malty and gingery flavours. These are soon joined by honey, wild strawberries and vanilla shortbread. Vibrant when neat, syrupy when enjoyed on the rocks. Enjoy as a boilermaker alongside a crisp pale ale or pilsner for a delightful pairing.

Source: Starbucks Refreshers