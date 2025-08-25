Guides Fall Into Style! From Casual Cool to Evening Sharp - The Coolest Men’s Fashion Finds For Him This Season Source: UNSPLASH Fall Into Style: The Coolest Men’s Fashion Finds For Him And All The Men In Your Life OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Fall fashion for the guys is sorted! At OK! we’ve done the style scouting for you, rounding up the coolest looks and must-have accessories for men to carry you through the fall season. From sharp layers to statement shoes and everything in between, these finds are the ultimate way to keep him looking effortlessly cool as the temps drop- and yes, also turning a few heads along the way. Consider this your go-to cheat sheet for fall’s most stylish essentials for the guys this season that are no stress and all style!

NICK JONAS X FOSSIL WATCH COLLECTION

When it comes to fall’s must-have accessories, the new Fossil x Nick Jonas collection is ticking all the right boxes. Designed with the singer-actor’s own love of watches in mind (fun fact: his very first watch was a Fossil!), the limited-edition line blends Nick’s signature style with Fossil’s classic craftsmanship. Expect bold case shapes, eye-catching color palettes, and that perfect mix of nostalgia and modern edge. It’s the kind of collection that feels both timeless and totally of-the-moment—the ultimate wrist upgrade for the fall season.

TAYLOR STITCH - Division Shirts & Après Pants

When it comes to quality that truly lasts, TAYLOR STITCH is in a league of its own. Known for using responsible materials and craftsmanship that only gets better with time, their pieces are built to be worn, loved, and lived in season after season. Case in point: the Après Pant, which delivers all the ease of loungewear in a more polished, put-together package—now in a quilted design that’s as durable as it is comfortable. Pair it with the Division Shirt, crafted from richly textured sashiko fabric and finished in a yarn-dyed Black Indigo Check that develops even more character with every wear. Together, they’re the perfect blend of rugged style and everyday versatility—proof that Taylor Stitch makes investment pieces you’ll actually want to wear on repeat.

OSPEREY OZONE 2-Wheel Carry-On Luggage

Traveling light just got a serious upgrade with the OSPREY Ozone 2-Wheel Carry-On. Sleek, durable, and designed for the guy on the go, this 40-liter wonder packs in plenty of space without the bulk. Its water- and abrasion-resistant shell keeps belongings protected, while oversized wheels and a smooth-gliding handle make zipping through the airport a breeze. Inside, smart features like tie-down wings, mesh compartments, and easy-access pockets keep everything organized. Strong, lightweight, and built to last and in a very trendy moody burgundy color—it’s the ultimate carry-on for fall getaways and beyond.

ALAN DAVID CUSTOM SUITS

When it comes to sharp suit dressing this fall, Alan David Custom is the name to know. A New York institution with decades of craftsmanship behind them, Alan David specializes in made-to-measure pieces that strike the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modern edge. Their master tailors—considered among the very best in the city—deliver a level of personalized attention that makes every fitting feel like a true experience, not just an appointment. From luxe fabrics to impeccable tailoring, every detail is customized to fit not just your frame but your personal style. Whether it’s a boardroom power move or a special occasion, these suits guarantee you’ll be the best-dressed guy in the room all season long.

THE TIE BAR - Pinpoint Non-Iron Dress Shirt & Peony Garden Collection Tie

Elevated accessories meet everyday ease with The Tie Bar’s latest lineup. Their ongoing collaboration with watercolor artist Kelly Ventura brings the Peony Garden collection to life—hand-painted peonies in rich fall tones that turn ties and pocket squares into wearable works of art. It’s an expressive way to add personality and polish to any cold-weather look. For a more classic staple, the Pinpoint Contrast Stripe Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt delivers timeless style with modern performance. Crafted from 100% cotton and completely non-iron, it’s designed to take you from morning meetings to after-hours plans without ever needing a trip to the dry cleaner. Together, these pieces prove The Tie Bar is all about effortless sophistication with a fresh, seasonal twist.

FLORSHEIM X HORWEEN LEATHER COMPANY LUX SHOES COLLECTION

Step into fall with serious style thanks to Florsheim’s latest collab with the legendary Horween Leather Company. The capsule features three standout designs—the Renegade Lux Boot, Heist Lux Sneaker, and Vibe Lux Oxford—each offered in two versatile colorways. Crafted with Horween’s premium Essex leather and paired with Florsheim’s timeless silhouettes, these shoes strike the perfect balance of rugged and refined. Whether you’re heading to the office, out on the town, or just looking to elevate your everyday, this collection proves that classic craftsmanship never goes out of style.

MOTOROLA RAZR FLIP PHONE - Brilliant Collection with Swarovski® Crystals

Talk about high-tech meets high-style—the Brilliant Collection by Motorola is the ultimate fashion flex this fall. Pairing the iconic Razr flip phone with Moto Buds Loop, both adorned with dazzling crystals by Swarovski®, this luxe set takes everyday tech to runway status. The Razr delivers that Wall Street–Finance chic snap-close design with cutting-edge features, while the Buds Loop bring crystal-studded flair to your music and calls. Sleek, sparkling, and unapologetically bold, it’s the perfect accessory for men who want their gadgets to work hard and shine even harder.

PSYCHO BUNNY MEN'S PIQUE POLO & SWIM TRUNKS

Playful meets polished with Psycho Bunny’s latest men’s must-haves. The Rowen Swim Trunks bring bold energy with a standout flower-and-Bunny print—perfect for that fall getaway where the pool is still calling your name. Built with no-chafe netting for all-day comfort and even a detachable waterproof bag, they’re as practical as they are eye-catching. For a more classic vibe, the Men’s Piqué Polo is the ultimate style staple: crafted from breathable Pima cotton, finished with luxe mother-of-pearl buttons, and stamped with the signature Bunny logo. Together, they’re proof that Psycho Bunny knows how to keep guys looking sharp, whether they’re lounging by the water or layering up for the season.

'PRETTY BOY' 2 STEP SKINCARE

