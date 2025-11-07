or
Tate McRae Fans Caught Off Guard as She Looks Unrecognizable With Bleached Brows: 'What Happened?'

photo of Tate McRae
Source: mega

Fans are shocked by Tate McRae's almost unrecognizable new look with bleached brows in Valentino latest campaign.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

Tate McRae looked almost unrecognizable in a new Instagram post, as she debuted her bleached eyebrows while posing for Valentino's Cruise 2026 campaign.

The Canadian pop star's eyebrows are essentially invisible in the photos, where she's seen modeling two glamorous dresses. Dakota Johnson also stars in the high-fashion ad.

The new beauty look has fans divided, with some saying she looks amazing, while others asked, "What happened?"

image of Tate McRae has been taking the industry by storm lately.
Source: mega

Tate McRae has been taking the industry by storm lately.

Source: @tatemcrae/instagram

Tate McRae stars in Valentino's latest campaign.

While Alix Earle wrote "insane" and fellow singer-songwriter Julia Michaels commented on the post, "You’re LITERALLY PERFECT," another person wrote, "Why would we everrrr take Tates eyebrows?? Asking for a friend..."

Many had nice things to say, including "wow," "stunning" and "incredible," but others expressed concern over where her brows had gone.

image of Tate McRae's fans were divided over her new beauty look.
Source: mega

Tate McRae's fans were divided over her new beauty look.

The comments section was flooded with people questioning her look.

"Tate baby what did they do with your eyebrows," one person asked.

A second commenter chimed in, adding, "Ok she ate, but like...where her eyebrows at?"

A third wrote, "Why did they delete your eyebrows?"

Another person quipped, "Give her back her brows 😭."

Source: @tatemcrae/instagram

Tate McRae was honored at the TIME100 Next event as one of the world’s most-influential rising stars.

The "Greedy" singer's standard brown eyebrows were on full display last week, though, as she hit the red carpet for the Time100 Next event in New York City on Thursday, October 30.

McRae was honored at the event as one of the world’s most-influential rising stars. She wore a dazzling look straight-off-the-runway, from the Valentino Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection by Alessandro Michele.

She also appeared on the magazine's October 13 cover.

Tate McRae Got Candid About Not Being Able to 'Impress or Please Everyone'

image of Tate McRae spoke about not being able to please everyone.
Source: mega

Tate McRae spoke about not being able to please everyone.

McRae previously spoke about fame and coming to terms with the fact that you can't please everyone.

"It's a terrifying thing to be perceived by that many people," she said. "On tour this year, my mind felt like it was warping because I was like, 'I don't understand how to please or impress everyone.' And I think I just had to figure out the answer is you'll never be able to impress or please everyone."

image of Tate McRae's bleached eyebrows likely aren't here to stay.
Source: mega

Tate McRae's bleached eyebrows likely aren't here to stay.

