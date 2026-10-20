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Fans Slam 'Poker Face' Star Natasha Lyonne After Actress Says She 'Prefers Trump' in Controversial Posts

Natasha Lyonne
Source: MEGA

Natasha Lyonne sparked confusion about her political views.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne has fans questioning her political views after the actress shared a series of social media posts that appeared to express support for President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.

The 47-year-old actress quote-tweeted a post from the president praising Musk, and in a separate tweet, said she “prefers Trump.”

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Natasha Lyonne Sparks Controversy With Trump Post

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Natasha Lyonne red carpet
Source: MEGA

Lyonne seemingly endorses a Trump tweet.

The controversy began when Lyonne reacted to a tweet from Trump thanking Musk for a donation via SpaceX stock to his Trump Accounts initiative.

“A BIG THANK YOU to our legendary friend, @ElonMusk, for his incredible generosity in giving SpaceX Stock to millions of American children through TRUMP ACCOUNTS!” part of the tweet read.

The actress reacted with a repost consisting of four emojis: a rocket, saluting face, sunshine and sunglasses, which many observers perceived as approval of Trump’s message.

The rare praise came as a shock to her supporters, as she has previously spoke out against the POTUS.

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Fans Turn on the Actress

photo of The actress supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
Source: mega

The actress supported Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

While some fans expressed confusion or asked for clarification on her views, many lashed out at the Orange Is the New Black star.

One frustrated commenter said Lyonne had lost a fan, while another asked how someone they admired could publicly support the president.

Another simply responded, "Girl, no."

Other fans were in denial and did not believe that the actress is a Trump supporter.

"She's not MAGA. This has to be sarcasm," one follower said before asking the actress to explain herself.

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Lyonne Says She 'Prefers Trump' Over Vance

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The actress implied Donald Trump is a better leader than J.D. Vance would be.

In a separate tweet, Lyonne reacted to a clip of J.D. Vance making a disparaging remark about an immigrant protester.

"Sketchy mo-- — prefer Trump — this s--- is even scarier," she wrote, then criticizing the political climate by referencing science fiction author Octavia Butler.

“Don’t really know how we arrived at this aesthetic as baseline normal, but c’est la dominoes, etc. Octavia Butler was a soothsayer. Grimey times,” she wrote in the tweet.

The actress seemed to suggest that Vance's behavior was more disturbing than Trump's, but some of her fans wondered if it was an endorsement of the president.

When someone asked her to clarify the remark, Lyonne responded, "To insert Manchurian Candidate here?"

The answer did little to clarify her position.

Lyonne's Previously Criticized Trump

Trump close up
Source: MEGA

The actress previously expressed fear of a Trump presidency.

Lyonne was once a critic of Trump.

In February 2025, she told The Hollywood Reporter she was disturbed by how effective Trump's MAGA movement was. She also expressed concern about how his administration could marginalize communities, including LGBTQ+ Americans, Black Americans and women.

Lyonne supported former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

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