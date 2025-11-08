Why Fans Think Kris Jenner's Lavish 70th Birthday Party Is a Surprise Wedding to Corey Gamble: Inside Venue, Performer, More

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday bash might just come with a surprise “I do” to Corey Gamble. The mom-of-six, 70, is set to celebrate the milestone this weekend with 300 guests at A-list best friends, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate, a news outlet reported on Friday, November 7. According to the publication, a “major recording artist” will perform during the bash.

Kris Jenner's Birthday Party May Serve as a Surprise Wedding

Source: MEGA Insiders suspect that Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday party will serve as a surprise wedding.

A separate source mentioned that the event serves a double purpose as a surprise wedding, with almost no one outside the couple’s inner circle aware of the plan. Most guests reportedly believe they’re attending a birthday party. Additionally, cameras for the family’s reality show, The Kardashians, are not expected to be filming at the event.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Sparked Dating Rumors in 2014

Source: MEGA Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner reportedly met on a party thrown by Kanye West.

Jenner and Gamble, 44, first sparked dating rumors in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza during a party thrown by Kanye West. The pair confirmed their relationship one year later when Gamble made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016. Jenner has been open about not rushing into marriage after her previous marriages. She was married to her late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., from 1978 to 1991 and ex Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

Kris Jenner Doesn't Want to Mess Up Current Relationship With Marriage

Source: MEGA Kris Jenner was previously married twice in the past.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained of getting married on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast in September 2018. “I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up.” Jenner marked her 70th birthday on November 5, with many of the Kardashian-Jenner children taking to Instagram to share adorable tributes.

Kar-Jenner's Shared Adorable Birthday Tributes

Source: MEGA; Hulu Kris Jenner's children shared tributes dedicated to her on November 5.