Why Fans Think Kris Jenner's Lavish 70th Birthday Party Is a Surprise Wedding to Corey Gamble: Inside Venue, Performer, More

Photo of Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is set to celebrate her birthday with a lavish bash, and fans think the party will serve a double purpose as a surprise wedding to Corey Gamble.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner’s lavish 70th birthday bash might just come with a surprise “I do” to Corey Gamble.

The mom-of-six, 70, is set to celebrate the milestone this weekend with 300 guests at A-list best friends, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s $165 million Beverly Hills estate, a news outlet reported on Friday, November 7. According to the publication, a “major recording artist” will perform during the bash.

Kris Jenner's Birthday Party May Serve as a Surprise Wedding

Source: MEGA

Insiders suspect that Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday party will serve as a surprise wedding.

A separate source mentioned that the event serves a double purpose as a surprise wedding, with almost no one outside the couple’s inner circle aware of the plan. Most guests reportedly believe they’re attending a birthday party.

Additionally, cameras for the family’s reality show, The Kardashians, are not expected to be filming at the event.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Sparked Dating Rumors in 2014

Source: MEGA

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner reportedly met on a party thrown by Kanye West.

Jenner and Gamble, 44, first sparked dating rumors in 2014 after meeting in Ibiza during a party thrown by Kanye West. The pair confirmed their relationship one year later when Gamble made an appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016.

Jenner has been open about not rushing into marriage after her previous marriages. She was married to her late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr., from 1978 to 1991 and ex Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Doesn't Want to Mess Up Current Relationship With Marriage

Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner was previously married twice in the past.

“You know, you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she explained of getting married on the “Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser” podcast in September 2018. “I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up.”

Jenner marked her 70th birthday on November 5, with many of the Kardashian-Jenner children taking to Instagram to share adorable tributes.

Kar-Jenner's Shared Adorable Birthday Tributes

Source: MEGA; Hulu

Kris Jenner's children shared tributes dedicated to her on November 5.

“HAPPY 70TH BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ON THE PLANET! There is no one more special in this whole world than you!” Kim Kardashian wrote via Instagram. “You are so blessed with the most amazing family surrounded by so much love! You truly are super woman and have been the absolute best role model just in the way you lead and live your life with such grace and compassion and joy! I Wannabe just like you when I grow up and have always said this my whole life! I love you so much mom!”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian shared her own message, writing, “Somehow, you just keep getting more radiant. More fabulous by the day. You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all, the one who created this beautiful, wild, loving universe that we call home. That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal.”

