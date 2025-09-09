Farrah Abraham Suffers Major Nip Slip During Beach Photoshoot in Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction: Photos
Farrah Abraham accidentally bared it all while on the beach.
The Teen Mom alum, 34, stripped down into a barely-there two-piece neon orange bikini during a photoshoot on the sand on September 5. In the photo, Abraham wore a sheer long-sleeve bikini top that tied in the center, pairing the top with cheeky low-rise bottoms.
The reality TV alum could be spotted posing in the beach area with various props, including a lifeguard tower and a khaki beach bag.
Sometime during the shoot, Abraham lifted her phone to take a selfie from a high angle – while also lifting the top of her bikini and accidentally exposing her assets to the cameras.
For the sunny outing, the former MTV star sported a glamorous, smoky eye look, wearing her long platinum hair straight and parted down the center.
Abraham is known for her appearances on the Teen Mom franchise, making her debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She went on to star on Teen Mom Season 1 in 2009, kicking off four seasons of having her and her daughter Sophia Abraham’s life documented for TV.
The My Teenage Dream Ended author regularly keeps fans updated about Sophia’s life, including her decision to allow her daughter to get three facial piercings for her 15th birthday in February 2024.
“This week has been amazing i honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m very thankful for all the gifts I’ve received for my 15th especially, my new 3 piercings!! I got a tongue piercing and 2 dermals that are healing amazing!” Sophia announced via Instagram post at the time. “I’m very grateful for those who could be with me on this special week c: Thank you everyone for the birthday gifts and wishes!! Much love to you all.”
Fans were quick to judge the Teen Mom star for her parenting skills, slamming her for gifting her daughter piercings. “So sad you can’t see her beautiful face at the age 15 she shouldn’t have any piercing or any makeup at all I don’t know what her mother is thinking her mother and her niece help,” one person wrote.
Farrah is used to the backlash surrounding her parenting, and exclusively told a news outlet in February 2023 about how she blocks out the negativity.
“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” Farrah said. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”