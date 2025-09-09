PHOTOS Farrah Abraham Suffers Major Nip Slip During Beach Photoshoot in Shocking Wardrobe Malfunction: Photos Source: MEGA 'Teen Mom' alum Farrah Abraham accidentally bared it all during a beach photoshoot and suffered a major nip slip after a wardrobe malfunction. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Farrah Abraham accidentally bared it all while on the beach. The Teen Mom alum, 34, stripped down into a barely-there two-piece neon orange bikini during a photoshoot on the sand on September 5. In the photo, Abraham wore a sheer long-sleeve bikini top that tied in the center, pairing the top with cheeky low-rise bottoms.

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the beach.

The reality TV alum could be spotted posing in the beach area with various props, including a lifeguard tower and a khaki beach bag. Sometime during the shoot, Abraham lifted her phone to take a selfie from a high angle – while also lifting the top of her bikini and accidentally exposing her assets to the cameras.

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham suffered the nip-slip while raising her arm to take a selfie.

For the sunny outing, the former MTV star sported a glamorous, smoky eye look, wearing her long platinum hair straight and parted down the center. Abraham is known for her appearances on the Teen Mom franchise, making her debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She went on to star on Teen Mom Season 1 in 2009, kicking off four seasons of having her and her daughter Sophia Abraham’s life documented for TV.

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham posed alongside a lifeguard tower on the beach.

The My Teenage Dream Ended author regularly keeps fans updated about Sophia’s life, including her decision to allow her daughter to get three facial piercings for her 15th birthday in February 2024. “This week has been amazing i honestly couldn’t have asked for more. I’m very thankful for all the gifts I’ve received for my 15th especially, my new 3 piercings!! I got a tongue piercing and 2 dermals that are healing amazing!” Sophia announced via Instagram post at the time. “I’m very grateful for those who could be with me on this special week c: Thank you everyone for the birthday gifts and wishes!! Much love to you all.”

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham turned heads in a neon orange bikini.

Fans were quick to judge the Teen Mom star for her parenting skills, slamming her for gifting her daughter piercings. “So sad you can’t see her beautiful face at the age 15 she shouldn’t have any piercing or any makeup at all I don’t know what her mother is thinking her mother and her niece help,” one person wrote.

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham is known for her appearance on the 'Teen Mom' franchise.