Fashion Influencer Morgan Riddle Admits Her Life Got a 'Lot More Visible and Bigger' in a Short Amount of Time as She Reflects on Some 'Pinch-Me Moments'
Feb. 13 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Morgan Riddle's life changed overnight when she went from going viral on TikTok and YouTube to being a prominent fashion influencer, media personality, content creator and more.
"My life got a lot more visible and bigger, a lot faster. I went from posting because I liked it to building a career out of storytelling and posting content that was fun for me. Pinch-me moments are getting to experience incredible cities I never thought I’d have the chance to see in person, walking into events/rooms I used to work on the other side of and acknowledging that I’ve helped bring a new audience into tennis just by showing my perspective around it," the blonde beauty exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Blacklane, a global black car chauffeur service that will help her move between shows, fittings and after-parties during New York Fashion Week.
Riddle, who is dating tennis player Taylor Fritz, enjoys being back in the Big Apple and seeing all the runway looks. "I love seeing designers’ visions come to life, catching up with friends in New York, and soaking up the city vibes," she says, noting her own style is "sporty feminine meets editorial."
"Classic silhouettes with a fun twist. I love things that feel clean and intentional, but still quite playful: great tailoring, good sunglasses and something that nods to where I am (city vibe, tournament vibe, etc.)," she adds.
When she's not bouncing around from show to show, Riddle is all about getting some R&R.
"My perfect day in NYC would start with breakfast and coffee in the West Village, a little shopping in Flatiron and a quick sculpt class to reset. Lunch with friends, then dinner and live music to wrap it up. Blacklane makes getting around so easy – my schedule’s always changing, and it’s more reliable than rideshare options. You can even book my Blacklane experience and try my exact routine for yourself!" she notes.
In partnership with Blacklane, Riddle has curated her NYFW city guide, highlighting the real spots and routines that keep her calm and on schedule.
- Paige Lorenze Reveals Why She Left New York City to Launch Lifestyle Brand Dairy Boy: 'I Feel So Much Happier'
- Model Makayla Ray Walks New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week and Miami Art Basel in 90 Days With Zero Agency Backing
- Singer Rachel Levin Dishes On Her New Single 'My Way,' Inspiring Others With Her Music
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since the "most stressful part of New York Fashion Week is the nonstop pace," Blacklane comes in handy for the rising star, as it gets her from point A to point B quickly.
"What really helps me unwind is knowing Blacklane has my back. Getting in the car turns travel into actual downtime — I can catch a breather, make calls, or just relax before the next thing. Honestly, it makes the whole week way more manageable," she shares. "I love partnering with Blacklane because it totally changes how I get around the city."
She continues, "This partnership is honestly a huge game-changer for my schedule. During Fashion Week, my days are always shifting. One minute I’m running from a fitting to a show, the next I’m grabbing lunch or squeezing in a meeting. Knowing that Blacklane is there takes the stress away and makes such a difference. It lets me actually enjoy the city."
Riddle, who is all about balancing it all, says getting into her Blacklane car gives her the option to "edit content while I am on the go."
Though she's certainly conquering Fashion Week, she is also "building" her brand each day.
"I want to build beyond 'influencer' into a real media and brand world. I love content, but I’m really excited about creating things that have longevity: series, projects and ideas that feel like they could exist with or without social platforms. I’ve taken a lot of time to get to a place where I feel comfortable starting something outside of my personal brand because my goal isn’t to just launch products and to be seen, it’s to build something that has a meaningful impact and lasts," she concludes.