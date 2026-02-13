Fashion Influencer Morgan Riddle Admits Her Life Got a 'Lot More Visible and Bigger' in a Short Amount of Time as She Reflects on Some 'Pinch-Me Moments'

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Riddle's life changed overnight when she went from going viral on TikTok and YouTube to being a prominent fashion influencer, media personality, content creator and more. "My life got a lot more visible and bigger, a lot faster. I went from posting because I liked it to building a career out of storytelling and posting content that was fun for me. Pinch-me moments are getting to experience incredible cities I never thought I’d have the chance to see in person, walking into events/rooms I used to work on the other side of and acknowledging that I’ve helped bring a new audience into tennis just by showing my perspective around it," the blonde beauty exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Blacklane, a global black car chauffeur service that will help her move between shows, fittings and after-parties during New York Fashion Week.

Source: mega The content creator said her life changed in a short amount of time.

Riddle, who is dating tennis player Taylor Fritz, enjoys being back in the Big Apple and seeing all the runway looks. "I love seeing designers’ visions come to life, catching up with friends in New York, and soaking up the city vibes," she says, noting her own style is "sporty feminine meets editorial." "Classic silhouettes with a fun twist. I love things that feel clean and intentional, but still quite playful: great tailoring, good sunglasses and something that nods to where I am (city vibe, tournament vibe, etc.)," she adds.

Source: mega Morgan Riddle is dating Taylor Fritz.

When she's not bouncing around from show to show, Riddle is all about getting some R&R. "My perfect day in NYC would start with breakfast and coffee in the West Village, a little shopping in Flatiron and a quick sculpt class to reset. Lunch with friends, then dinner and live music to wrap it up. Blacklane makes getting around so easy – my schedule’s always changing, and it’s more reliable than rideshare options. You can even book my Blacklane experience and try my exact routine for yourself!" she notes. In partnership with Blacklane, Riddle has curated her NYFW city guide, highlighting the real spots and routines that keep her calm and on schedule.

Source: Cullen Blanchfield The starlet loves to get around NYC with Blacklane.

Since the "most stressful part of New York Fashion Week is the nonstop pace," Blacklane comes in handy for the rising star, as it gets her from point A to point B quickly. "What really helps me unwind is knowing Blacklane has my back. Getting in the car turns travel into actual downtime — I can catch a breather, make calls, or just relax before the next thing. Honestly, it makes the whole week way more manageable," she shares. "I love partnering with Blacklane because it totally changes how I get around the city." She continues, "This partnership is honestly a huge game-changer for my schedule. During Fashion Week, my days are always shifting. One minute I’m running from a fitting to a show, the next I’m grabbing lunch or squeezing in a meeting. Knowing that Blacklane is there takes the stress away and makes such a difference. It lets me actually enjoy the city."

Source: Cullen Blanchfield Morgan Riddle is continuing to build her brand.