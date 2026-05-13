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Fatal Crashes Spike Between Friday Evening and Sunday Morning: Why So?

fatal crashes spike between friday evening and sunday morning why so
Source: UNSPLASH
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May 13 2026, Published 1:30 a.m. ET

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You must have noticed more emergency vehicles on Colorado roads over the weekend. There are more flashing lights on the interstate and more traffic slowdowns. If you drive in an area where an accident happened, you have that unsettling feeling that something took place there.

If you search online for "fatal car crashes in the last 24 hours near me" on a Saturday or Sunday morning, you will see many reports. Year after year, the data remains consistent. The rate of fatal crashes in Colorado increases sharply on Friday evenings and remains till Sunday night. This time window is dangerous.

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· The Friday Evening Scene

The rush hour of Friday evening is something different, and it is not just about more traffic. On a typical weekday evening, most drivers are heading home. That is part of the routine, and the driver's mindset is calm and quiet.

However, on a Friday evening, the mindset changes. The majority of drivers are thinking and preparing for the weekend. They are either heading to the mountains, loading for a camping trip, planning a drive to Vail or Breckenridge, and so on. The destination changes. There are long drives and unfamiliar roads.

Most importantly, it is the time when the alcohol consumption rate increases all over the state. There are post-work drinks, happy hours, start of the weekend celebrations, and more. Though not all drivers are impaired, most of them have a certain percentage of alcohol in their system.

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· Saturday Night is the Second Peak

Saturday night is the second most dangerous window and is usually worse than Friday evening. By Saturday night, the factors that create fatal crashes have multiplied many times over. Most of the drivers who spent time celebrating are heading back home. Though alcohol plays a major part in the accidents, you cannot ignore the fatigue factor.

People often stay out late on Friday. They slept poorly and then skied or hiked on Saturday morning. Now they are heading home on a Saturday night, dead tired and even intoxicated in many cases. Moreover, there is reduced lighting and almost zero traffic enforcement on the roads and highways. All the factors together contribute to fatal crashes in Colorado.

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· Accidents are More Common in Rural Colorado

Weekend fatal crashes in Colorado are concentrated in specific areas, and rural corridors are the worst hit. Rural roads leave no margin for error. There are no rumble strips on shoulders, no median barriers, and no streetlights. Speed limits are usually high, with practically no monitoring in place. A small mistake in these places becomes fatal. If you browse localaccidentreports.com, you will find detailed reports on accidents that took place in the last 24 hours near your location. This way, you have quick access to information about car crashes and recent incidents. All updates available on this site are from verified local news sources, law enforcement agencies, and the Colorado State Patrol.

Summing it Up

For most drivers in Colorado, the Friday-to-Sunday window does not seem dangerous, as they are in it. Everything seems fine. But the reality is entirely different. Hence, it is important to understand this window carefully before driving. Make sure you follow all traffic rules, don't give in to road rage, and don't drive under the influence. There is no harm in being cautious.

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