Fem Excel: Leading Personalized Hormone Therapy for Women’s Health

Craig Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder says, “Fem Excel was created to address the growing need for accessible, personalized solutions for women experiencing symptoms of hormonal imbalances. Unlike big pharmaceutical companies that primarily focus on treating diseases, we prioritize prevention. Our proprietary protocol, Excel Advantage™ for Women is designed to optimize health before issues arise.”

Fem Excel is a pioneer in online hormone therapy that offers personalized solutions through Excel Advantage Women Protocol for women seeking hormone replacement therapy (HRT), including for menopause treatment and PCOS management.

The protocols include a daily dose of bioidentical hormones . These are hormones that are chemically identical to those naturally produced by the human body. They are created from plant sources and differ from traditional synthetic or animal-derived hormones because they match the body’s exact molecular structure. This allows bioidentical hormone therapy to closely replicate the body’s natural hormonal rhythms.

Fem Excel concentrates on delivering personalized, evidence-based treatments to help women deal with medical issues that are often overlooked.

Fem Excel does not settle for what are considered “normal” hormone levels. Standard lab ranges reflect averages from the general population, including women who are already experiencing symptoms of hormonal decline. Instead, Fem Excel focuses on restoring hormones to what it defines as youthful levels. These levels support energy, mental clarity, mood, metabolism, and long-term health. The goal is not just to reach a target on a lab report but to help each woman truly feel her best.

Fem Excel has its own trained doctors and nurse practitioners and does not outsource to third-party doctor networks like other online clinics. Clients are guided by the same provider throughout treatment to guarantee personalized care.

“As pioneers in online hormone therapy, we aim to continue setting the standard while others try (and fail) to follow. Our goal is to expand, ensuring that women everywhere can access science-backed, precision-driven hormone optimization,” Larsen says.