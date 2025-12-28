Fergie and Black Eyed Peas Reunite for Milestone Birthday Celebration After 8-Year Hiatus

Article continues below advertisement

Fergie and the Black Eyed Peas recently reunited, and the moment was nothing short of heartfelt. “Finally got to break bread and celebrate our milestone birthdays together,” the singer, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, shared on Instagram on Saturday, December 13. She accompanied her post with a series of photos featuring her former bandmates Taboo, Will.i.am and Apl.de.ap. “What a special night with my brothers, filled with so much love 🫛🫛♥️♥️.”

Source: @fergie/Instagram Fergie reunited with the Black Eyed Peas for a special birthday celebration.

Originally formed in 1995, the Black Eyed Peas welcomed Kim Hill as their lead singer before Fergie joined in 2002. Hill has been open about her departure during the group’s rise. In a 2019 interview with the New York Times, she revealed, “It just started to get clumsy and messy. You want me to grind on will.i.am in a bathing suit? That was being asked of me, never by the guys. That was happening from an executive level.”

Source: @fergie/Instagram The singer shared photos from the emotional reunion on Instagram.

Fergie became the voice behind several of the group’s biggest hits, including “Where Is The Love,” “Let’s Get It Started,” “I Gotta Feeling” and “Boom Boom Pow.” In 2006, she released her solo album The Dutchess while still performing with the group, later releasing Double Dutchess in 2017.

Source: @fergie/Instagram The group celebrated their long history and sibling-like bond.

The arrival of her son, Axl, with ex-husband Josh Duhamel in 2013 complicated her ability to continue performing with the band, leading to her official exit in 2017. “As any hard-working mom knows, it is a delicate balancing act that I have to be juggling all the time with the different schedules, the family schedules, the work schedules,” Fergie, 42, explained during a TCA panel for her Fox singing competition, The Four, in January 2018. “Sometimes I’m just a tired mom.”

In 2018, Rey J. Soul joined the Black Eyed Peas, acknowledging the group’s deep connection. “They’re like my big brothers and they’re like my mentors,” he told GQ UK in March 2024. “I was growing up in the Philippines and they’ve been together as long as I’ve been alive basically. At first when I joined in, it was really like, ‘Oh my god!’ because I’m a solo artist and they have their dynamic on stage. They’re just so in sync. I’m like, ‘How do I get into this?’”

Source: MEGA Fergie left the band in 2017 to focus on motherhood.

Although Fergie stepped back from the group, she maintained her bond with her former bandmates. “We try to keep in touch,” Will.i.am, 50, told Billboard in 2020. “We reach out every once in a while and say our hellos and happy birthdays and Merry Christmas and Happy Easter. She knows where we’re at! We’re at the studio. And we love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wanted to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway. We’re respecting her [choice.] We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”