Festival Survival Hacks to Keep You Cute, Comfy, and Ready to Rave

Hydrate Like You’re an Athlete in Training (Because You Kind Of Are)

Festivals may be about music and fun, but your body doesn’t know the difference between dancing for 10 hours and running a half marathon. Staying hydrated isn’t optional.

Treat your festival weekend like an endurance event:

●Drink water consistently throughout the day

●Replenish electrolytes after heavy sweating

●Snack on water-rich foods like fruit if allowed inside

Alcohol can sneakily undo all your good hydration work, so space out drinks with water or opt for refreshing mocktails.

And don't forget that your skin needs moisture too. You don't want dull skin while you're waving your hands in the air! Bring your favorite hydrating moisturizer.