NBC4 Helicopter Crash in L.A. Leaves at Least One Dead, Authorities Say

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A helicopter crash in Chatsworth has reportedly proven to be deadly. As confirmed by NBC Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a helicopter crashed in the 9100 block of North Mason Avenue just before 7 PM, causing the deaths of 3 people and the hospitalization of one. The helicopter that crashed has been identified as NewsChopper4, which is operated by Angel City Air.

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Source: UNSPLASH A deadly helicopter crash in Chatsworth reportedly killed 3 people.

Apparently, the helicopter went down between two commercial buildings, resulting in a fire that damaged four vehicles and two storage containers in the area. The accident happened while numerous TV news helicopters were in the West San Fernando Valley community to report on a crash involving a Metro bus. As reported by the outlet, a Metro bus and a sport utility vehicle collided in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to the death of at least two people. Six other people were reportedly also injured and hospitalized in unknown condition. The Metro bus crash was reported just after 5 p.m., near the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue.

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Firefighters Couldn't Identify the Helicopter's Tail Identification Number

Source: UNSPLASH The helicopter crash happened while several TV news helicopters were in the West San Fernando Valley community to report on a crash involving a Metro bus.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer Brandon Silverman, firefighters were unable to determine the helicopter's tail identification number, which is an alphanumeric code unique to an aircraft. "From the helicopter itself, it's pretty well destroyed," Silverman said. "So we are going to have to go through the rubble and see how many victims there were on board, as well as identify the helicopter; we couldn't even see a tail."

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L.A. Mayor Issued a Statement Regarding the Crash

Source: MEGA Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement after the helicopter crash.

Following the tragic accident, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement. "I’m absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight," the mayor's statement read, as shared by NBC Los Angeles. "My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost in the tragic bus collision and helicopter crash." Per an eyewitness to the accident, the helicopter reportedly erupted in a fireball immediately after striking the ground in a parking lot. The cause of the crash remains unclear, as of this writing.

Source: MEGA Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on the deadly Chatworth helicopter crash as well.