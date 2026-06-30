FiiZ Launches 2 Limited-Edition Dirty Sodas as They Partner With HI-CHEW®!
June 30 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Sweltering heat means one thing. Lots of drinking. And what better way to cool down than with FiiZ, the fan-favorite Utah-based specialty soda shop and the originators of the "Dirty Soda." The hottest trend in beverages continues to gain momentum nationwide and now they are partnering with the uber-popular candy HI-CHEW®! The immensely fruity and intensely chewy candy brand collaborated with FiiZ to launch TWO limited-edition dirty sodas—Orange Creamsicle Drink and Frozen Key Lime Pie Drink.
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The two drinks - inspired by the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix marks HI-CHEW’s exciting debut in the beverage space, transforming two refreshing summer flavors into unique, sippable treats. Available exclusively at FiiZ locations nationwide from July 1 through August 31, the HI-CHEW® x FiiZ drinks deliver a nostalgic, flavor-packed experience and everything a summer beverage should be. RUN, don't walk to try these.