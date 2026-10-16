First Watch Teams Up With NBC’s 'The Traitors: New Blood' for a Food Menu That’s to Die For

While you may be a Faithful evening viewer of NBC’s The Traitors: New Blood, here’s a plot twist! Now you can start your day with a breakfast meal to die for!

First Watch, a restaurant concept known for serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch, is collaborating with the hit reality game series for a limited-time show-stopping menu.

“Every morning on The Traitors: New Blood, contestants gather around the table to uncover surprises, share suspicions and react to the unexpected,” said Matt Eisenacher, Chief Brand Officer at First Watch. “We loved the idea of bringing some of that energy and intrigue to breakfast lovers in our restaurants nationwide.”