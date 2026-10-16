First Watch Teams Up With NBC’s 'The Traitors: New Blood' for a Food Menu That’s to Die For
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET
While you may be a Faithful evening viewer of NBC’s The Traitors: New Blood, here’s a plot twist! Now you can start your day with a breakfast meal to die for!
First Watch, a restaurant concept known for serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch, is collaborating with the hit reality game series for a limited-time show-stopping menu.
“Every morning on The Traitors: New Blood, contestants gather around the table to uncover surprises, share suspicions and react to the unexpected,” said Matt Eisenacher, Chief Brand Officer at First Watch. “We loved the idea of bringing some of that energy and intrigue to breakfast lovers in our restaurants nationwide.”
The chef-driven menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients, will still include breakfast favorites but with show-themed twists like the Traitor Tri-Fecta (your choice of two eggs, a waffle or pancake, and a breakfast meat), Bacon of Betrayal (the chain’s “Million Dollar” hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, and maple syrup), and the Tres Leches Treacher (French toast topped with dulce de leche, whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread cookie crumble).
And not only will the food be Traitors-themed, but after you peruse the menu, you can also put your detective skills to the test by engaging in interactive digital missions to earn exclusive rewards through the First Watch app.
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Every visit to First Watch, which has more than 660 locations across the U.S., gives fans a chance to uncover clues, crack codes, and reveal rewards while navigating a series of missions inspired by the hit competition series—with a new mission dropping every two weeks throughout the season. Every mission completed equals more chances to win, all while enjoying your First Watch favorites.
“As the nation's leading Daytime Dining restaurant, we know breakfast is more than a meal,” explains Eisenacher. “It's a moment that brings people together.”
Treachery stalks the restaurant’s halls, but remember: Victory belongs to those who breakfast brilliantly. Let the games begin!