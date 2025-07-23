It's becoming increasingly common for public figures to openly discuss their cannabis use, reflecting a broader shift in societal attitudes and ongoing legalization efforts. This growing acceptance also highlights the rise of reputable sources for quality hemp-derived products, like The Hemp Spectrum, which caters to an informed clientele.

Reality TV stars, known for sharing personal aspects of their lives, are no exception to this trend. Their candidness helps normalize cannabis consumption and often sheds light on its various uses, from recreational enjoyment to managing health conditions.

Here are five reality TV stars who have openly supported weed:

1. Kendall Jenner (Keeping Up With The Kardashians)

As a prominent figure from one of the most famous reality TV families, Kendall Jenner's admission about cannabis use garnered significant attention. During an interview on Kate Hudson's podcast "Sibling Revelry," Kendall's sister Kourtney was asked who the "stoner" in the family was. Kourtney pointed to Kendall, who then readily confirmed it.

Kendall didn't shy away from admitting she was "a stoner," marking the first time she had openly discussed her cannabis habits, contributing to a more relaxed public perception of cannabis use among high-profile individuals.

2. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (Shahs of Sunset)

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has been remarkably vocal about her cannabis use, particularly in the context of managing her severe rheumatoid arthritis. She has openly shared her journey with chronic pain and how cannabis has been a crucial part of her treatment regimen, providing significant relief where other medications failed.

GG has even launched her own cannabis wellness brand, WüSah, further cementing her advocacy and commitment to the plant's therapeutic potential. Her openness helps destigmatize cannabis for medical use and raises awareness about its benefits for chronic conditions.