Five Reality TV Stars Who Smoke Weed
It's becoming increasingly common for public figures to openly discuss their cannabis use, reflecting a broader shift in societal attitudes and ongoing legalization efforts. This growing acceptance also highlights the rise of reputable sources for quality hemp-derived products, like The Hemp Spectrum, which caters to an informed clientele.
Reality TV stars, known for sharing personal aspects of their lives, are no exception to this trend. Their candidness helps normalize cannabis consumption and often sheds light on its various uses, from recreational enjoyment to managing health conditions.
Here are five reality TV stars who have openly supported weed:
1. Kendall Jenner (Keeping Up With The Kardashians)
As a prominent figure from one of the most famous reality TV families, Kendall Jenner's admission about cannabis use garnered significant attention. During an interview on Kate Hudson's podcast "Sibling Revelry," Kendall's sister Kourtney was asked who the "stoner" in the family was. Kourtney pointed to Kendall, who then readily confirmed it.
Kendall didn't shy away from admitting she was "a stoner," marking the first time she had openly discussed her cannabis habits, contributing to a more relaxed public perception of cannabis use among high-profile individuals.
2. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi (Shahs of Sunset)
Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has been remarkably vocal about her cannabis use, particularly in the context of managing her severe rheumatoid arthritis. She has openly shared her journey with chronic pain and how cannabis has been a crucial part of her treatment regimen, providing significant relief where other medications failed.
GG has even launched her own cannabis wellness brand, WüSah, further cementing her advocacy and commitment to the plant's therapeutic potential. Her openness helps destigmatize cannabis for medical use and raises awareness about its benefits for chronic conditions.
3. Johnny Bananas (The Challenge)
Known for his competitive spirit and long-running career on MTV's "The Challenge," Johnny Bananas has recently ventured into the cannabis industry. He launched his own line of cannabis gummies in Ohio, openly engaging with the growing legal cannabis market.
This move signals his clear support for cannabis and its mainstream acceptance, transitioning from a reality TV personality to a cannabis entrepreneur. His public association with cannabis helps to normalize its use among a wider, perhaps more mainstream, audience of reality TV fans.
4. Meredith Marks (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)
As a cast member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Meredith Marks has been relatively open about her occasional cannabis use, often referencing it in a casual, normalized way within the show's context. Her relaxed attitude towards cannabis reflects a more modern approach, contrasting with older stereotypes.
While perhaps not as overtly an "advocate" as some, her public nonchalance helps to integrate cannabis use into everyday discussions on popular reality television, showing it as a part of a lifestyle rather than something illicit or secretive.
5. Christie Murphy (Big Brother)
Christie Murphy, known for her appearance on "Big Brother" season 21, has openly discussed her experiences with cannabis. During and after her time on the show, she has been candid about her personal use and how it fits into her lifestyle.
Her transparency contributes to the ongoing conversation about cannabis normalization, particularly among younger audiences who follow reality TV. By sharing her experiences, she helps to break down preconceived notions and demonstrates that cannabis use can be a part of a seemingly ordinary life.
These reality TV stars, through their candidness and willingness to share their personal experiences, play a significant role in normalizing cannabis use. Their public platforms transform perceptions, helping to integrate cannabis into mainstream conversation and demonstrating its diverse applications from wellness to recreation. As cannabis laws continue to evolve, the open support from such figures will undoubtedly continue to influence public opinion and accelerate broader acceptance.