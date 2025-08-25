EXCLUSIVE Flavor Flav Discloses New Details About His Relapse After 4 Years Sober: 'One of My Triggers Got Pulled' Source: MEGA In an exclusive interview, Flavor Flav opened up for the first time about when he relapsed after years of being sober. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Four months ago, Flavor Flav announced he relapsed after four years of sobriety — and now, for the first time, he's sharing exclusive details about falling off course. In an interview with OK!, the rapper, 66, pinpointed when exactly things deteriorated and how he returned to balance.

Source: MEGA Flavor Flav briefly returned to alcohol in February.

"The reason why doesn't matter. The only thing that matters is it did happen," he said. "That's something that a lot of addicts go through. Sometimes, you get weak for a second. We may fall off track. Having a relapse is falling off track. But then we get back on and still keep it together. That's what I did. Even though I fell off, I got right back on, keeping it together." Flav acknowledged that "every addict has a trigger," and once "one of [his] triggers got pulled," it was difficult to get sober again. "I fell off track, but I'm back on, and God is good," he confirmed. The TV personality's manager reminded him that he relapsed in February, which now feels like a distant memory to him. "I got the brain the length of a peanut," he joked. "But y'all better watch out 'cause this peanut can eat up the elephants. So that means don't underestimate me, 'cause you'll get a big surprise from this little brain."

Flavor Flav Announces Relapse

Source: MEGA Flavor Flav relapsed after getting sober.

On April 4, the Public Enemy co-founder disclosed that he had relapsed in a vulnerable social media post. "I remain authentic to who I am and a large part of the past 4.5 years for me has been my sobriety journey. I think I’ve been an inspiration to many that if I could get sober, anyone can do it," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But just when you think it’s easy, it ain’t. I briefly relapsed. I say this to admit my mistake and publicly hold myself accountable." Flav continued, "I am a human being who makes mistakes and it doesn’t make me a bad person. I hope those who are around me support my choice to be sober. I went back to Day 1, again. Time didn’t stop, my journey continues."

Flavor Flav Takes Stance on Gun Control

Source: MEGA Flavor Flav used to 'be in gangs' as a teen.

The star has not only used his platform to preach the importance of sobriety — he also speaks out against the overconsumption of guns. "They need to change the gun control laws because guns are ending up in the wrong hands right now. Almost anybody now can purchase a gun..." he explained. "I got in trouble for guns, way back in the day. But I grew up and grew out of that. That's way back in the day when I used to be in gangs and all that stuff. Being 15 and 16 and growing up, the peers do their peer pressure thing. But as you get older, you get wiser...you start to value life a lot more." Flav has eight kids and would hate to see any of them get hurt. "My kids went to school and everything. I always thought, 'What if one of those kids in their high school wanted to come in with a gun one day, bugging out? Will I see my kid again?'" he wondered. "As a parent, I don't want to be going through that."

Flavor Flav's Partnership With Global Gaming League

Source: MEGA Flavor Flav has a team in the Global Gaming League.