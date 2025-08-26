NEWS Flavor Flav Admits He's 'Not Good' at Gaming But He's 'So Excited' to Be Part of the Global Gaming League Source: Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Global Gaming League Flava Flav talks about being a team owner in the Global Gaming League. OK! Staff Aug. 26 2025, Published 1:12 a.m. ET

Flavor Flav may not be a gamer, but he loves to support and be part of that world! Flav, who is a new team owner in the Global Gaming League, which launched a competition series with SZN Zero on August 23, exclusively told OK! about his team, which is made up of three of his sons and former NFL player Jalen Richards. "I got some sons that play constantly. I'm not good with that stuff," he admitted. "I ain't going to lie, but I've got a feeling I might have the best team in the Global Gaming League."

Source: Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Global Gaming League Flavor Flav attends the Global Gaming League SZN Zero Launch with T-Pain and NE-YO at HyperX Arena at Luxor Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The rapper, 66, got involved when he crossed paths with entertainment visionary Clinton Sparks. "He came up to me and was like, 'Flav, come on, we met a while back. I'm starting this Global Gaming League. I let him know that I have some sons playing constantly all the time. He said, 'Why don't you put a team together and join the league?' Here I am!" the performer explained of how things began. "I used to be a big gamer back in the day, but not today. I am not good with that technology!" he quipped. "We haven't competed against anyone yet, but I can't wait to watch them compete! I'm just a team owner. I sit back and watch them do their thing." After the announcement was made, the musical artist said he's "so excited" see his team and the company "thrive."

The star then sat down to play a surprise round of the Atari classic Centipede, which he won. The night featured the teams of Ne-YO and T-Pain facing off over Tetris, Trackmania, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, and Call of Duty, with a tie breaking round of Tekken 8 between the two Grammy-winning superstars. NE-YO won the tie-breaking round, and his team took the overall match, advancing to the championship round in November.

Source: Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Global Gaming League Quanah Drayton, Flavor Flav, William Drayton and Karma Drayton attend the Global Gaming League SZN Zero Launch with T-Pain and NE-YO at HyperX Arena at Luxor Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to Flavor Flav, Ne-YO and T-Pain are also part of The Global Gaming League (GGL). "Teams compete in popular game titles ranging from Call of Duty and Rocket League to Tetris and Street-Fighter," the press release reads. "Each event will feature two celebrity owned teams made up of four players each – high profile influencers, actors, athletes, artists, and both professional and casual gamers – facing off in four round matches covering four different genres. Superstar hosts and half time shows from major artists will turn up the entertainment factor. SZN Zero events will take place in Las Vegas, building up to a championship match in November live from the iconic Palms resort and casino, and the Global Gaming League will continue with SZN One in 2026."

Source: Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Global Gaming League NE-YO attends the Global Gaming League SZN Zero Launch with T-Pain and NE-YO at HyperX Arena at Luxor Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We wanted to build something that brought gamers from different backgrounds and cultures together in a unique way that was equally fun and competitive,” said Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League. "With SZN Zero, we will introduce an authentic and relatable form of entertaining competition that will converge music, fashion, celebrity, and culture bringing the biggest form of entertainment in the world – video gaming – to the masses.”