Fleeing Houston Man Run Over by ICE Agents in 'Violent and Brutal Fashion' Needs Surgery, Advocates Say

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An ICE agent is being investigated for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after running over a Houston, Tx., man in what advocates say was an intentional "violent and brutal" attack. Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare said he is looking into surveillance video of an ICE car running over Miguel Parra Hernandez and is weighing bringing charges.

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Footage Shows ICE Appearing to Deliberately Run Over a Man

Source: NBC Surveillance footage obtained by NBC shows the ICE vehicle turning toward Parra.

On October 11, ICE attempted to carry out a traffic operation in Houston. Surveillance video shows Hernandez fleeing unmarked ICE vehicles on foot. One of ICE's trucks appears to deliberately veer toward Parra in its pursuit and strikes him. In its statement summarizing the events, ICE agents said, “Miguel Parra Hernandez ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.” However, video footage shows the ICE vehicle seemingly deliberately turning toward Parra as he flees on foot. ICE says it is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

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Advocates Say Parra Needs Multiple Surgeries

Source: MEGA Advocates for Parra said he requires multiple surgeries.

Parra, 48, required surgery on his leg and requires other procedures, per Cesar Espinosa, a co-founder and the executive director of Houston-based immigrant civil rights group FIEL. In an October 12 press conference, Espinosa accused ICE of striking Parra in a "violent and brutal" fashion, adding that Parra is now in the custody of his attackers, despite not being the target of ICE's original operation: “This is so disheartening and so angering that Miguel has to face the people that brutally attacked them every single day, 24 hours a day.”

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ICE Agents Admit They Were Looking for Another Man

Source: MEGA ICE attacked Parra's car in an unmarked vehicle.

ICE admitted that the actual target of the operation was a man named Jose Mendoza Cervantes. Both Bruno and Espinosa stated Parra does not know who that is. Espinosa said Parra told him he fled because he did not know that ICE agents were in the unmarked vehicle. The vehicle had dark tinted windows and did not use sirens. Parra's attorney, Kim Bruno, stated his client has been in the U.S. for 34 years and has no criminal record, nor has he had any run-in with immigration authorities. DHS claimed Parra is in the country illegally.

ICE Traffic Controversies Increase

Source: MEGA ICE agents have made headlines for botched traffic stops twice in the last week.