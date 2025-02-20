2 'Floribama Shore' Stars Returning for New Show After 'Jersey Shore' Spinoff Was Canceled in 2022

MTV’s Floribama Shore hasn’t aired since 2022, but an insider close to production confirmed two of the stars from the Jersey Shore spinoff are set to return for a new show.

“ Aimee Hall and Codi Butts are returning for a new series together,” a source shared exclusively with OK!. “It will not be on MTV, but a new streaming service.” As for what the premise of the show will be, the insider revealed it’s “not completely clear yet,” but will “be something funny involving Aimee and Codi. They are the only two out of the original Floribama Shore cast that haven’t calmed down in terms of their partying ways.”

Many fans were disappointed when Floribama Shore abruptly ended after its fourth season — but the source dished there was a reason for it. “The drama was so bad and the cast could not get along,” they shared.

While some may have assumed the problem was Gus Smyrnios, as a lot of the cast repeatedly fought with him, the insider explained it wasn't about him. “It was a little bit of everyone not getting along. It wasn’t any one individual who was singled out as the issue," they said.