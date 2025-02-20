2 'Floribama Shore' Stars Returning for New Show After 'Jersey Shore' Spinoff Was Canceled in 2022
MTV’s Floribama Shore hasn’t aired since 2022, but an insider close to production confirmed two of the stars from the Jersey Shore spinoff are set to return for a new show.
“Aimee Hall and Codi Butts are returning for a new series together,” a source shared exclusively with OK!. “It will not be on MTV, but a new streaming service.” As for what the premise of the show will be, the insider revealed it’s “not completely clear yet,” but will “be something funny involving Aimee and Codi. They are the only two out of the original Floribama Shore cast that haven’t calmed down in terms of their partying ways.”
Many fans were disappointed when Floribama Shore abruptly ended after its fourth season — but the source dished there was a reason for it. “The drama was so bad and the cast could not get along,” they shared.
While some may have assumed the problem was Gus Smyrnios, as a lot of the cast repeatedly fought with him, the insider explained it wasn't about him. “It was a little bit of everyone not getting along. It wasn’t any one individual who was singled out as the issue," they said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the source revealed Hall, Butts, Nilsa Prowant and Kirk Medas are still close friends, there was a reason the entire cast wasn’t brought back for the new show. “It’s likely because this show isn’t Floribama Shore,” they noted. “It would be interesting if MTV were to reboot the original show, though, as it would be cool to see what all the cast members have going on in their lives now and if drama still lingers.”
When the show was canceled in 2022, TMZ revealed the cast was “not given a reason” for why it was going off of the air.
When cameras rolled for Prowant’s wedding to Gus Gazda in November 2021, the cast was informed this would kick off Season 5. They then started filming again in February 2022 but paused due to COVID-19.
An insider close to production dished to TMZ at the time the network was evaluating the future of the series.
In August 2024, some of the cast reunited at Prowant’s wine bar in Panama City, Fla. Some fans took this to mean another season of the show was potentially on the horizon, but, to date, MTV has not made any announcements regarding bringing the show back.