TRUE CRIME NEWS 'I Want To Apologize for All the Mistakes I Made,' Says Florida Inmate Curtis Wilkie Beasley Before Execution for Deadly Hammer Attack Source: @FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS,UNSPLASH Curtis Wilkie Beasley, 77, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, September 29, for the 1995 killing of Carolyn Monfort. Brittany Vincent Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis Wilkie Beasley, 77, apologized briefly just before Florida carried out his death sentence by lethal injection on Tuesday, September 29, for the 1995 hammer murder of Carolyn Monfort. “I want to apologize for all the mistakes I made,” Beasley said when a warden asked whether he wanted to make a final statement, according to a publication. Beasley was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. at Florida State Prison outside of Starke, and he became the 16th person to be put to death in Florida so far this year.

Article continues below advertisement

A Final Apology

Source: @FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Beasley told a warden, 'I want to apologize for all the mistakes I made,' before the lethal injection began.

At 6 p.m., the curtain to the death chamber went up, and Beasley was already strapped to a gurney with an IV in his arm. A spiritual adviser sat at his feet throughout the execution. The execution began immediately after Beasley’s apology, and he began breathing heavily as the three-drug cocktail started flowing. His breathing eventually subsided, and when the warden checked Beasley’s eyes and shouted his name, he did not respond. A medic entered the death chamber at 6:11 p.m. and declared Beasley dead shortly after. No relatives issued public statements afterward, and it was unclear whether any of Monfort’s family members actually witnessed the execution.

Article continues below advertisement

Convicted for a 1995 Attack

Source: UNSPLASH Beasley was convicted of killing Monfort with a hammer at her home in Dundee, Fla., in August 1995.

In August 1995, Beasley was staying at Monfort’s home in Dundee, south of Orlando, while he painted and power washed nearby apartments owned by her son-in-law, according to court records before the execution. After Monfort’s daughter was unable to reach her for two days, the daughter went to the home and discovered her mother’s body in a blood-splattered laundry room. Monfort suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries to her head, and investigators found a bloody hammer head wrapped in a towel nearby. Authorities started looking for Beasley after a witness reported seeing him drive what turned out to be Monfort’s car. Beasley traveled to Miami and later moved to Alabama, where he was arrested while working under a false name for an electrical company. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and grand theft auto, and he was sentenced to death in 1998.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Courts Rejected Beasley's Final Appeals

Source: MEGA Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Beasley’s death warrant on Wednesday, August 26, and the Florida Supreme Court rejected his appeal over his age and cognitive decline.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Beasley’s death warrant on Wednesday, August 26. Beasley’s lawyers argued that executing a 77-year-old man with cognitive decline, memory issues, and depression would violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled against them. The U.S. Supreme Court also declined to intervene on the day of the execution. Beasley’s lawyers also argued that his death sentence was invalid because the jury recommended it by a 10-2 vote rather than unanimously, according to Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, which opposed the execution. Separately, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops asked DeSantis to commute Beasley’s sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Florida Nears Its Execution Record

Source: FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Beasley was the 16th person executed in Florida this year, as the state nears its 2025 record of 19 executions.