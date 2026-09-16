Florida Mom Charged With Incest After Admitting She Slept With Her Son Over 100 Times as Husband Reveals Warning Signs Behind Disturbing Relationship

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A Florida mother and her adult son are facing incest charges after a domestic dispute allegedly exposed a years-long sexual relationship between them. Christina Clemens, 46, and her son Shane Clemens, 22, were both arrested after investigators looked into the disturbing allegations, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

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Domestic Dispute Leads To Shocking Allegation

Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Shane Clemens allegedly told police he had been having s-- with his mother since he was 18.

The case reportedly began when deputies were called to the family's Polk County residence following a dispute between Christina and Shane. According to Grady, Christina accused her son of hitting her during a domestic violence incident. Shane allegedly responded by telling officers about the sexual relationship he claimed to have had with his mother. Grady said Shane told investigators that he and Christina had been having s-- since he was 18 years old. When officers questioned Christina about her son's allegation, she reportedly acknowledged that the pair had engaged in sexual activity. According to Grady, Christina told investigators they had s-- "only about 100 times."

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Husband Says He Noticed Warning Signs

Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Christina Clemens’s husband reportedly recalled the mother and son locking themselves inside the master bedroom.

Investigators also spoke with Christina's husband, who Grady said was unaware of the alleged incestuous relationship between his wife and son. However, the husband reportedly recalled behavior that had previously struck him as suspicious. Grady said Christina and Shane would go into the master bedroom together and lock the door.

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Both Mother And Son Face Incest Charges

Source: UNSPLASH Christina Clemens and Shane Clemens were both charged with incest.

The investigation ultimately resulted in both Christina and Shane being charged with incest, according to Judd. Christina was also charged with adultery. Grady bluntly described the alleged incest, saying, "What else can you say? That's nasty," Judd said. "And it's illegal."

Another Shocking Florida Case

Source: UNSPLASH The case comes as another Florida s-- scandal involving a teacher and teenage student made headlines earlier this year.