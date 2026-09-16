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Florida Mom Charged With Incest After Admitting She Slept With Her Son Over 100 Times as Husband Reveals Warning Signs Behind Disturbing Relationship

split image of Christina Clemens and Shane Clemens
Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Christina Clemens, 46, faces an incest charge after a disturbing allegation involving her 22-year-old son came to light.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

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A Florida mother and her adult son are facing incest charges after a domestic dispute allegedly exposed a years-long sexual relationship between them.

Christina Clemens, 46, and her son Shane Clemens, 22, were both arrested after investigators looked into the disturbing allegations, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

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Domestic Dispute Leads To Shocking Allegation

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image of Shane Clemens allegedly told police he had been having s-- with his mother since he was 18.
Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Shane Clemens allegedly told police he had been having s-- with his mother since he was 18.

The case reportedly began when deputies were called to the family's Polk County residence following a dispute between Christina and Shane.

According to Grady, Christina accused her son of hitting her during a domestic violence incident.

Shane allegedly responded by telling officers about the sexual relationship he claimed to have had with his mother.

Grady said Shane told investigators that he and Christina had been having s-- since he was 18 years old.

When officers questioned Christina about her son's allegation, she reportedly acknowledged that the pair had engaged in sexual activity.

According to Grady, Christina told investigators they had s-- "only about 100 times."

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Source: @THENEIGHBORHOODTALK/INSTAGRAM

Christina Clemens allegedly told investigators she and her son had s-- 'only about 100 times.'

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Husband Says He Noticed Warning Signs

image of Christina Clemens’s husband reportedly recalled the mother and son locking themselves inside the master bedroom.
Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Christina Clemens’s husband reportedly recalled the mother and son locking themselves inside the master bedroom.

Investigators also spoke with Christina's husband, who Grady said was unaware of the alleged incestuous relationship between his wife and son.

However, the husband reportedly recalled behavior that had previously struck him as suspicious.

Grady said Christina and Shane would go into the master bedroom together and lock the door.

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Both Mother And Son Face Incest Charges

image of Christina Clemens and Shane Clemens were both charged with incest.
Source: UNSPLASH

Christina Clemens and Shane Clemens were both charged with incest.

The investigation ultimately resulted in both Christina and Shane being charged with incest, according to Judd.

Christina was also charged with adultery.

Grady bluntly described the alleged incest, saying, "What else can you say? That's nasty," Judd said. "And it's illegal."

Another Shocking Florida Case

image of The case comes as another Florida s-- scandal involving a teacher and teenage student made headlines earlier this year.
Source: UNSPLASH

The case comes as another Florida s-- scandal involving a teacher and teenage student made headlines earlier this year.

The bizarre case comes amid another Florida investigation involving allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student.

Kirsten Rose, 37, was taken into custody after investigators learned she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage student at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School, where she worked as a math teacher, per RadarOnline.com.

According to investigators, Kirsten and the student began communicating privately through Instagram in November 2025.

Their conversations allegedly turned sexual several months later, in February 2026.

The teen's parents reportedly became suspicious after he arrived home later than expected following work.

After checking his phone location, they discovered he was at an unfamiliar house.

The teenager initially told his parents he had been visiting his girlfriend before allegedly admitting that the woman was his teacher.

In April, Kirsten was booked into the Brevard County Jail and faced five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure.

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