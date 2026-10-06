TRUE CRIME NEWS Florida Thug Executed Mom, Stole Car, Then Left Baby to Die Inside, Court Is Told in Emotional Testimony Source: Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office A Florida jury convicted Doujon Griffiths, 26, on Thursday, October 1, in the 2021 deaths of Massania Malcolm and her 1-year-old daughter. Brittany Vincent Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On Thursday, October 1, a Florida jury found Doujon Griffiths, 26, guilty of killing Massania Malcolm, 20, and then leaving her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania Reid, to die in a hot car. The jurors in Orlando deliberated for roughly 20 minutes after hearing testimony from the child’s father, Jordane Reid, who survived being shot.

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Prosecutors Say Griffiths Opened Fire

Source: Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office Prosecutors said Griffiths opened fire as Malcolm and her boyfriend, Jordane Reid, were driving him to a bus stop.

Malcolm and Jordane took Griffiths, a childhood friend, into their home after he became homeless. Griffiths lived at the couple’s residence for approximately one month before the couple asked him to move out because he wasn’t contributing to household expenses, according to warrants. On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the couple was driving Griffiths to a bus stop when he opened fire, according to authorities. Prosecutors said Griffiths shot Jordane multiple times and then drove away with Malcolm and Jordania inside the vehicle. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Griffiths and Malcolm were both from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

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Reid Described the Shooting to Jurors

Source: Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office Jordane told jurors, 'I was in panic. I was getting shot at the same time.'

Prosecutors presented their case against Griffiths to a 12-member jury in Orange County, and the trial was expected to last approximately one week. Griffiths had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Jury selection in Griffiths’ trial began on Monday, September 28, and Judge Vincent Chiu had rejected a defense request to sequester the jury. On Tuesday, September 29, Jordane took the witness stand and told the jurors that he was in the vehicle when Griffiths fired his weapon. “I was in panic. I was getting shot at the same time. I was just trying to escape, that’s it,” Jordane testified. He also showed the jury how he said Griffiths pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger. “He literally put the firearm right here and squeezed it,” Jordane explained. “I turned around like this, and that’s when he stopped. I wasn’t trying to wrestle it, but I was trying to feel it and stop him.”

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Malcolm and Her Daughter Were Found 2 Days Later

Source: Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigators found Malcolm and her daughter, Jordania, dead in the car two days after the shooting.

Investigators were able to locate the car via GPS about two days after the shooting, at which time they found Malcolm dead from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Jordania’s body was beside her mother, and an Orange County detective testified that temperatures inside the vehicle rose to over 120 degrees, noting Jordania likely died of heat exhaustion. Griffiths spent more than two years running from the law after the killings. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Linden, NJ, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after he had grown dreadlocks and changed his appearance.

Griffiths Will Be Sentenced in November

Source: Courtesy of Orange County Sheriff’s Office Griffiths is set to be sentenced on Monday, November 16.