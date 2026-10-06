Florida Thug Executed Mom, Stole Car, Then Left Baby to Die Inside, Court Is Told in Emotional Testimony
Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
On Thursday, October 1, a Florida jury found Doujon Griffiths, 26, guilty of killing Massania Malcolm, 20, and then leaving her 1-year-old daughter, Jordania Reid, to die in a hot car.
The jurors in Orlando deliberated for roughly 20 minutes after hearing testimony from the child’s father, Jordane Reid, who survived being shot.
Prosecutors Say Griffiths Opened Fire
Malcolm and Jordane took Griffiths, a childhood friend, into their home after he became homeless. Griffiths lived at the couple’s residence for approximately one month before the couple asked him to move out because he wasn’t contributing to household expenses, according to warrants. On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the couple was driving Griffiths to a bus stop when he opened fire, according to authorities.
Prosecutors said Griffiths shot Jordane multiple times and then drove away with Malcolm and Jordania inside the vehicle. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Griffiths and Malcolm were both from Montego Bay, Jamaica.
Reid Described the Shooting to Jurors
Prosecutors presented their case against Griffiths to a 12-member jury in Orange County, and the trial was expected to last approximately one week. Griffiths had pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Jury selection in Griffiths’ trial began on Monday, September 28, and Judge Vincent Chiu had rejected a defense request to sequester the jury. On Tuesday, September 29, Jordane took the witness stand and told the jurors that he was in the vehicle when Griffiths fired his weapon.
“I was in panic. I was getting shot at the same time. I was just trying to escape, that’s it,” Jordane testified.
He also showed the jury how he said Griffiths pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.
“He literally put the firearm right here and squeezed it,” Jordane explained. “I turned around like this, and that’s when he stopped. I wasn’t trying to wrestle it, but I was trying to feel it and stop him.”
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Malcolm and Her Daughter Were Found 2 Days Later
Investigators were able to locate the car via GPS about two days after the shooting, at which time they found Malcolm dead from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Jordania’s body was beside her mother, and an Orange County detective testified that temperatures inside the vehicle rose to over 120 degrees, noting Jordania likely died of heat exhaustion.
Griffiths spent more than two years running from the law after the killings. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Linden, NJ, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after he had grown dreadlocks and changed his appearance.
Griffiths Will Be Sentenced in November
Griffiths was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder with a firearm, one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, and three counts of shooting at, within, or into a building. The jury received the case around 4 p.m. on Thursday and delivered its verdict just before 4:30 p.m. Griffiths will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16.
Malcolm’s mother, Latoya Reid, who lost her only child, stated that she intends to read a victim impact statement during the sentencing.
“Doujon had the audacity to plead not guilty and was trying to prove his innocence when the evidence was stockpiled against him,” Latoya expressed. “We sat there and observed Doujon taking notes, giggling and smiling and sitting there like nothing happened.”