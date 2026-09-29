TRUE CRIME NEWS Florida Woman Kicked 13-Year-Old in Youth Football Fight, Then Told Deputies 'I'm The One' After Arrest Source: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Renee Lambert, 34, was arrested May 2 at Brooks Park in Fort Myers, Fla. Brittany Vincent Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Florida woman Renee Lambert, 34, allegedly kicked a 13-year-old player on the field after a fight during a youth football game. She reportedly told deputies, “I’m the one who got hit,” when they took her under arrest for child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence. She was arrested on May 2 at Brooks Park in Fort Myers, according to a publication.

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A Fight Between Players

Source: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE The fight broke out after a play in a Pop Warner game between the Southwest Florida Panthers and the Fort Myers Falcons, with coaches and parents rushing onto the field.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a play in a Pop Warner football game between the Southwest Florida Panthers and the Fort Myers Falcons, according to the Lee County's Sheriff's Office. A physical fight broke out between players from both teams, and some coaches and parents also rushed onto the field to intervene. As ABC News reported, at the time of the incident, Lambert had been cheering for the Falcons, her son’s football team. Bystander footage taken by a high school student showed Lambert apparently kicking a player who was a member of the opposing team, and officials said the child was on the ground at the time. In its written probable cause statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “A witness reported seeing the adult female kick a juvenile male multiple times.”

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Revealing Bodycam Footage

Source: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Body camera video shows Lambert telling deputies, 'Get your hands off me. I'm the one who got hit,' as they tried to handcuff her.

At least two patrol officers were working in the park when the fight erupted. Witnesses identified Lambert, and she was approached by deputies near a concession stand. After the altercation, the sheriff’s department released a segment of body cam footage showing what happened during that time frame. “So are you mad at them for hitting me?” Lambert is heard asking in the video of the altercation. “I’m mad at an adult for attacking a kid,” replied a deputy. When a deputy told Lambert she was being detained, she responded, “No, I’m not. Goodbye.” According to the probable cause statement, Lambert “pushed and pulled away from deputies, refusing to give her hands as they attempted to handcuff her.” She continued yelling, “Get your hands off me. I’m the one who got hit,” and directed deputies toward a player wearing No. 9.

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No Evidence Found

Source: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Investigators found no evidence the player struck Lambert with his helmet, but the boy told deputies she kicked him in the leg.

Sheriff’s department investigators said they found no evidence that the player hit Lambert with his helmet. However, the player told deputies he'd been kicked in the leg by Lambert. Deputies saw no signs of injury from this alleged kick, and a document signed by the player’s mom indicated a desire to pursue prosecution. Deputies then took Lambert to the hospital for a medical examination due to her complaint of a headache after her arrest. Because her children were present during the incident, child protective services were contacted. She was later booked at the Lee County Jail and released the next day.

A Ban for Lambert

Source: LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE The Fort Myers Falcons permanently banned Lambert, and she pleaded not guilty to the charges.