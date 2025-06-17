'Beloved' Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55
Food Network chef Anne Burrell has died at 55 years old, her family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, June 17.
“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” they said via a news outlet. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
The TV personality died at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on Tuesday morning.
A Food Network spokesperson also commented on the tragic loss to Page Six.
“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," they said. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”
The chef was best known as the longtime host of Worst Cooks in America.
In the star's last upload, which was posted on June 12, she seemed happy.
"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚," she captioned the photo of herself alongside social media star The Green Lady.
Burrell is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she wed on October 16, 2021, and his son, Javier, as well as her mother, Marlene, and sister, Jane, her children Isabella, Amelia and Nicolas, and her brother Ben.
"I have to say, I love being married," she told People in 2023. "We're together all the time because Stuart works from home. It's the being together all the time, but it's also the adventure together."
In March, she seemed excited to be back on TV.
"I’m BAAAAAAACK!!!! I know a lot of you lovely people have been asking!!! Check out the NEW show #houseofknives on @foodnetwork tonight at 9 pm est!!! It’s a wild ride!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl," she wrote.