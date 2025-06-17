'Beloved' Food Network Star Anne Burrell Dead at 55

Food Network chef Anne Burrell has died at 55 years old, her family confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, June 17.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” they said via a news outlet. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

The TV personality died at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on Tuesday morning.